Starr Mitchell, and granddaughters Gabriella and Madalynn, took another trail at the Ogden Nature Center on 12th Street last week. “Whoever set that up sure did a wonderful job,” Starr says. “It’s really worth seeing.”
Jim brought Starr a dozen red roses. She cut the stems back quite a bit and placed them in water. They are sprouting new green leaves now. Maybe they will also grow some roots, Starr hopes.
The Mitchell garden is producing tomatoes enough to make a batch of salsa to bottle. Everything else in the salsa was also from their garden. They have also made pickles from their garden, including the dill. The garden has also produced some sugar pie pumpkins — the small ones — for pies. Starr says they picked their first watermelon and it was delicious! Their cherry tree died in spite of all they could do. Jim and Starr both express gratitude for the rain we had. It really pelted down!
Warning! Keep your eye out for rattlesnakes. They seem to be all over. The Mitchells have seen them on the road, too.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen are ready to go to rendezvous. They left Thursday and Friday and got all set up. They got their trader’s tent ready. It was a lot of work involved. They have sold quite a bit of their inventory already. There are no campfires allowed in spite of it raining every day. But that’s alright; they are cooking in their trailer.
The Zane Wheatley family are getting ready to visit Yellowstone park. They hope to see Old Faithful and many other sites.
Kate Wheatley had a birthday party at home with friends. They played games and had a treat. Some of her friends brought candy. The big gift was a basket for her bike. It is a two-wheeler now.
The family went to Zane’s parents’ pool a couple of times. They enjoyed the company of their cousins.
Boyd Udy went to South Jordan for two days to push cows for the reined cow horse association horse show. He enjoyed his time there. He says “It sure was hot!”
Winnie Richman reiterates Starr and Jim Mitchells’ warning about rattlesnakes. She is extra careful to watch for them as she waters her garden flowers every day. Although these beasts can shed their skins anytime, they are more apt to do this in July or August. When they shed their skins, they also shed their rattles. They are still very dangerous and poisonous.
Winnie is very grateful to Jim and Starr Mitchell for coming to water her cows last Tuesday. Until son Aaron set up a way to continuously water the cows, it was a very time-consuming labor. They had already spent an hour before Winnie got home to relieve them.
Aaron Richman purchased supplies for a better way to water Winnie’s cows at the Bear River Valley Co-op. Then he and a friend came out and installed them. Now, when the water gets low in the water trough, the water turns on automatically. It doesn’t get very low before the water turns on. Aaron and his friend fixed a barrier to keep the cows from destroying their work. It is a wonderful relief to Winnie not to have to spend all of that time down at the barn. “Thank you, Aaron,” Winnie says gratefully.
Choir practice on Sunday after sacrament and Sunday school went well. The choir will meet before church to prepare for singing in sacrament meeting on the 8th.