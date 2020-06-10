Due to the absence of Mayor Brett Merkley as the last Corinne City Council meeting, councilman Kelly Donovan was appointed mayor pro tem for the meeting.
Unfortunately, the annual Fourth of July community celebration has been cancelled due to enduring restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilwoman Irene Jensen, Fourth of July chairperson, stated it would be impossible to stay within health guidelines while serving food, or playing games such as Bingo, the community favorite. A sad situation — family reunions have been planned around this celebration for many years. The flag ceremony presented by the fire department has always been touching and patriotic. Another activity cancelled due to panic caused by a germ.
Councilman Shane Baton had been given the task of researching the cost of whether or not the city should purchase a new welder or a used welder for the use of city employees. He reported that there was not much cost difference between old versus new and the city purchase the welder suggested by Mayor Merkley last meeting. Council members agreed.
Baton continued his report and said he was “curious” why there were so many checks going to the city’s engineering firm. He said he was not questioning their work, but wondered if other firms had ever been considered. Perhaps a bit of competition would save the taxpayers some money, he said. Councilwoman Karen Caldwell agreed that bids for the city’s engineering work should be considered in the future.
Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Donovan reported he had been walking daily throughout the town and was concerned about the amount of litter on the streets. Caldwell suggested prizes for families bringing in a bag of trash to encourage a cleanup.
There is a bit of good news concerning the beginning of more activities affected by COVID-19. Both Corinne wards will begin church services soon under strict directions. The First Ward will meet for a short service Sunday, June 14. The Second Ward will meet Sunday, June 21.
Members will convene in three groups chosen by last names in alphabetical order at three different times: 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Members will follow safe distancing, all health policies, etc. The meetings will last for approximately 30 minutes each with sanitation standards followed between each group. A little is better than none. Looking forward to more normalcy soon.
The community extends condolences to Jackie Anderson and family as her mother, Sherril Horne, passed away last week.