Orson Poulsen came to the Double S Bar to dig up some little trees of a different kind to transplant to his yard when they are ready. He says the trees he took last year are doing good. Those were Dutch elms. He says he will put them into the ground when they are ready to be transplanted.
Orson and Jeannette spent a couple of days with a friend from their mission in Nauvoo last weekend. He lives in Rexburg. The Poulsens took him a quilt they did on their quilting machine. They are still using their home for the machine until their quilting cottage is ready to move into. Orson says the quilt took about four hours to complete. “Everything fell into place and all went well,” he says.
Orson not only is riding his own horses, but also helped someone else about riding their own horse. He and Jeannette had a nice family home evening at home last week.
The Poulsen garden seems to be doing well. However, all of the squash vines have suddenly started dying. Orson doesn’t know why.
Jim and Starr Mitchell report a temperature of 104 degrees in the shade at their place. They are freezing cut-off milk jugs of water, then popping out the ice and putting it in their dogs’ water buckets. Some of the ice is broken up and given to their dogs to chomp on, or larger pieces to lie next to. The dogs appear to appreciate cuddling up to ice logs.
The Mitchells are cutting up peppers and tomatoes for making salsa. Did you know that tomatoes can have their skins removed, and then frozen for future use? The couple is also dehydrating some of their tomatoes. They spend as much time as possible trying to keep cool.
Laura Wheatley says daughter Nora has suddenly exploded with language. She not only says many words, but also seems to be learning 10 new words a day. She is trying to keep up with her four older sisters in every possible way.
The school-age girls are excited to start school at Garland Elementary. Everly will be in the fifth grade. “This will be the last time I have all my children in the same school,” Laura says.
Daughter No. 3 is trying to decide what instrument she would like to learn this year. She has finally limited her choices to either a violin or a guitar. Kate has spoken up about maybe learning to play a harp.
The whole family says it is way too hot. Zane is enjoying driving his new truck.
Boyd Udy went to Utah State University to help push cattle for another Reined Cow Horse Association show. He says it was a good show, but very hot.
Boyd and his people are still fencing. They have all the corners and braces in place, and will bide their time about putting up the wire until the weather cools off.
Winnie Richman says her week was “kind of a blah week.” She went to town several times, including Layton, but really didn’t do anything reportable. The highlight of her week was going to church for her sacrament meeting. It was so nice and COOL.
Son Aaron came that night and helped around the ranch. Son Lyle and his son Brantzen came and closed off the last two corrals. Lyle suggested purchasing a 14-foot gate to make sure the distance was closed tightly. Winnie will get a gate to fit his suggestion.