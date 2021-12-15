Tremonton marked a significant eastward expansion of its boundaries last week when leaders approved the annexation of more than 130 acres — a key step in plans for a large development that will turn longtime farmland into hundreds of new housing units in the rapidly growing city.
The Tremonton City Council voted unanimously last Tuesday to annex the property located north of Main Street (SR 102) and south of 600 North between 950 East and 1600 East (SR 13), where developer Craig Adams plans to bring a mix of single-family homes, townhomes, apartments and commercial space to the project known as Rivers Edge.
Promotional materials on the Rivers Edge website describe it as “Utah’s newest suburban living destination.” More than 700 housing units are planned for the project, which will be built in phases beginning on the west side and gradually moving eastward. The first phase, consisting of single-family homes on property that was already part of Tremonton City before last week’s annexation, is slated for completion next fall.
The plans have drawn the ire of some residents, who have expressed concerns ranging from the impact it will have on the rural character of the neighborhood to the potential strain on the city’s water supply, public safety and emergency services, schools, roads and other infrastructure.
Last week’s city council meeting drew a packed house for a public hearing on the annexation that lasted nearly three hours.
“When I moved here, I was hoping the vision for Tremonton would be a small agricultural town with slow but steady growth,” resident Brad Jensen said during the hearing. “I’m realizing that my vision, though it aligns with many of the citizens I speak with, may not align with the vision the city has.”
Braden Moore, director of project development for Salt Lake City-based Big D Construction, the general contractor for Rivers Edge, said the phased-building plan is in place specifically to avoid the problems that can arise when growth happens too quickly.
“Our plan is only to build what is needed, and build what is needed right now,” Moore said. “We want to be very thoughtful in this … to make sure we’re solving the housing crisis in the right way.”
In addition to 264 single-family home lots and 224 townhomes, the Rivers Edge master plan includes 240 apartment units, but Moore said the apartments won’t be built until later as other builders are currently filling that need.
“We’re not building apartments right now,” he said, “but we want to make sure we’re planning with the city to have that, once the absorption comes in the other apartments.”
City Councilmember Lyle Vance took exception to a suggestion by some opponents of the project that Tremonton’s elected officials and staff have essentially been acting as cheerleaders for the development. He said any such plans have to go through an extensive vetting process to make sure there’s enough water and other infrastructure before they can be approved.
“We can’t just hand out building permits like pancakes,” Vance said. “We’re not championing the builders. I don’t really like seeing what’s going on either, but the best we can do is manage the growth the best we possibly can.”
City officials organized a meeting billed as a “town hall” on Nov. 30, during which city staff addressed concerns about rapid development at Rivers Edge and other areas of growth around town. Box Elder School District officials were also on hand to present figures regarding the capacity of current schools and projections for future needs.
City staffers stuck around afterward to talk with residents, but many who attended expressed dismay that school district officials didn’t take questions following their presentations, and said the meeting lacked the back-and-forth dialogue that would typically be expected at a town hall-style event.
“We have a level of trust that decisions by the city council will be ones we agree with, or if we disagree, our concerns will be listened to and addressed,” Jensen said. “When we feel our questions or concerns are ignored, that trust is broken. That’s what happened at the town hall.”
City Councilmember Bret Rohde said the process has once again highlighted an ongoing need for improved communication between city officials and residents.
“We’re going to go out to the public and fix this transparency issue,” Rohde said.