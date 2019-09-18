Tremonton City has implemented age limits for police department employees, but only after addressing concerns that it could unfairly bar older people from seeking work as school crossing guards.
At a meeting on Sept. 3, the Tremonton City Council approved an ordinance stating that employees of the city police department must be between the ages of 21 and 70. City Manager Shawn Warnke said it’s common for cities to have an age limit policy in place for public safety employees, and there was already such a policy in effect for the fire department.
The rule applies mainly to police officers, but as originally written also included crossing guards – a position often occupied by people who have retired from their regular careers, but who still want to work part time.
Several councilmembers expressed their concern with the city telling someone they can’t be crossing guard simply because they’ve turned 71.
“It should be based on physical ability, not age,” Councilmember Bret Rohde said. “It sounds like discrimination.”
Rohde said he would rather see some kind of physical fitness test to establish eligibility for crossing guards.
“Maybe say you have to carry so much weight in a certain time limit,” he said. “It’s not hard to come up with an objective system that says ‘you’re physically capable of doing this or you’re not.’”
Warnke said the age limit recommendation was based on established research, and would not present any legal problems for the city. He said it’s difficult to tell someone they can’t do the job regardless of the standard, but city staff “thought it would be in the public’s best interest.
“Crossing guards extremely important,” he said. “They’re here to safeguard our children and watch out for them.”
Following an extensive discussion, the council approved the age limit ordinance, but only after eliminating the upper age limit for crossing guards.
Councilmember Diana Doutre was among those expressing reservations about that aspect of the policy.
“Sometimes older people are the most caring, kind and compassionate to those kids,” Doutre said.