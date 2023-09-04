Following a public input process that drew a range of perspectives and opinions, Tremonton leaders voted last week to approve a property tax increase to generate funding for an expansion of the police force and hire a planner to help manage growth in the city.
The Tremonton City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in favor of a 50% increase in the city’s portion of the overall property tax bill that residents and businesses will receive starting this year. a Tremonton resident with a home valued at $375,000 will see their property tax bill go up by $14.56 per month, or $175 per year. The increase will be higher for homes valued above that amount and lower for those below it.
The increase will provide an ongoing revenue source for three new police officers in the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, as well as a new sergeant and civilian staffer. It will also fund a new city planner position.
The increase will cover just over $1 million in annual salaries, equipment, benefits and other expenses associated with the new positions.
“This has been a long process,” Mayor Lyle Holmgren said. “We’ve been working on this since February, so it’s something that’s been taken very seriously for several months now.”
Holmgren explained that the police department needs to grow in order to keep up with double-digit growth the city has been experiencing in recent years.
“Our police department is understaffed,” he said. “There are times when officers are on call and they’re on call by themselves, which creates a dangerous situation for the public, and it also creates a dangerous situation for the officer.”
He said the city planner position is also closely tied to public safety.
“We are growing some, and some years we’ve grown a lot, but in any case we want to grow right,” he said. “That takes thought, and it takes planning and a professional that can do this sort of thing.”
TGPD Police Chief Dustin Cordova said the expanded staffing in his department addresses an immediate need.
“We went over all numbers and data a million times, and the numbers are getting worse the longer we wait,” Cordova said. “It’s not gonna change. We’ve been behind for over 10 years.”
He said the two most important aspects of his job are keeping local residents safe and keeping his officers safe, and “the only way we can do that is if we given them the manpower and equipment to do that.”
At a Truth in Taxation hearing on Aug. 15, many residents showed up to voice both concerns about and support for the increase in property taxes. Several also spoke up at last week's council meeting just before the vote.
Jeff Johnson, who has lived in the city for 60 years and retired two years ago, said the increase will pose a significant challenge for himself and others who are living on fixed incomes.
“This is alarming to me,” Johnson said. “I support the police department and the fire department. They’ve taken care of me my whole life here. But how did we get so far behind?”
Resident Landon Hemsley echoed those concerns.
“I’m not passing judgment on whether this (tax increase) is necessary or not,” Hemsley said. “Can you say that increasing everybody’s taxes is absolutely necessary? If it’s not, please reconsider.”
Councilmember Lyle Vance lamented the city’s lack of past action in keeping up with the growth that has accelerated in recent years.
“I’ve been here for eight years as a councilman and we’ve patted ourselves on the back for not raising taxes,” Vance said. “That’s catching up to us.”
The city raised property taxes in 2021 to transition the Tremonton Fire Department from a volunteer-based structure to a full-time department, and is already moving facing the need to hire more firefighters. With continued growth, Vance said the tax and funding issues are likely to continue surfacing in the coming years and will need to be addressed on a regular basis.
“We’ve been scrutinizing the budget, trying to find ways to make it work,” he said. “We’ve done the best we can do. From this point on, maybe taxes will have to increase a little bit every year instead of trying to do it all at once.”
The lone dissenting voice in the council’s decision last week came from Councilmember Bret Rohde, who reiterated his support for public safety and taking a proactive approach to it, but expressed a desire to seek other sources of funding including budget reallocation and cost-cutting measures. Rohde expressed support for funding the three new officer positions immediately, but holding off on the rest for now.
“I believe in the importance of a safe and and welcoming community, but it should not come at the expense of financial hardship on its residents,” he said. "I love (the police department) and want you to be whole. This is a funding issue."
Holmgren thanked all who have been involved in the process.
“This is a very difficult decision that affects all of us,” he said. “You have to look at the cost and the benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.