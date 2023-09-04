Support Local Journalism

Following a public input process that drew a range of perspectives and opinions, Tremonton leaders voted last week to approve a property tax increase to generate funding for an expansion of the police force and hire a planner to help manage growth in the city.

The Tremonton City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in favor of a 50% increase in the city’s portion of the overall property tax bill that residents and businesses will receive starting this year. a Tremonton resident with a home valued at $375,000 will see their property tax bill go up by $14.56 per month, or $175 per year. The increase will be higher for homes valued above that amount and lower for those below it.


