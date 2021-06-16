With COVID-19 putting a damper on most summer festivities last year, one of the few events that managed to keep going was Tremonton’s growing chalk art festival.
Organizers of the event, now in its fifth year, have been working to expand it beyond chalk art to include musicians and other performers, art vendors, and expanded culinary offerings.
Members of the Tremonton Arts Council are getting ready to host the first-ever Tremonton Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at Midland Square downtown.
The chalk art contest, known as the Midland Square Chalk Affair, has attracted some 40 artists and will still be the centerpiece of the festival, but the arts council is aiming for a bigger event this year and in the future.
“It’s grown quite a bit from our first year,” Tremonton Recreation and Events Manager Zach LeFevre said. “We get people from all over now, and with some of their feedback, we wanted it to grow and make it more of a complete arts festival.”
The event will officially open to the public at noon on June 26 and run well into the evening, but chalk artists will be busy creating their works beginning at 7 a.m. Judges will select winners beginning at 4 p.m., with an awards ceremony scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Several musicians and others have signed up to provide live entertainment, with art vendors and food trucks adding to the festive atmosphere.
The festival is still accepting applications from prospective vendors and entertainers, who can apply or sign up online at http://tremontoncity.org/tremonton-arts/arts-festival/. Anyone who is interested can also contact LeFevre at (435) 257-9487 or by email at Zlevefre@tremontoncity.com.
The festival is also looking for volunteers and people interested in teaching classes and workshops.
“If anyone wants to share their talents through art, singing, music or other unique talents, we’ll see what we can do to get them on the schedule,” LeFevre said.
He said the long-term goal is to make the festival bigger and better every year, including plans for an outdoor art gallery next year.