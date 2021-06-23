Members of the Tremonton Arts Council are getting ready to host the first-ever Tremonton Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at Midland Square downtown.
The fourth annual chalk art contest, known as the Midland Square Chalk Affair, has attracted some 40 artists and will still be the centerpiece of the festival, but the arts council is aiming for a bigger event this year and in the future.
The event will officially open to the public at noon on June 26 and run well into the evening, but chalk artists will be busy creating their works beginning at 7 a.m. Judges will select winners beginning at 4 p.m., with an awards ceremony scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Several musicians and others have signed up to provide live entertainment, with art vendors and food trucks adding to the festive atmosphere.
The festival is still accepting applications from prospective vendors and entertainers, who can apply or sign up online at http://tremontoncity.org/tremonton-arts/arts-festival/. Anyone who is interested can also contact Tremonton Recreation and Events Manager Zach LeFevre at (435) 257-9487 or by email at zlevefre@tremontoncity.com.
The festival is also looking for volunteers and people interested in teaching classes and workshops.
“If anyone wants to share their talents through art, singing, music or other unique talents, we’ll see what we can do to get them on the schedule,” LeFevre said.