As a record-breaking heat wave and historic drought continue to grip Utah and Box Elder County, agencies at the local, state and federal levels are stepping up restrictions on the use of fireworks, campfires and other activities that present potential fire hazards.
Last week, the Tremonton City Council approved an ordinance that took effect immediately restricting the use of fireworks within city limits.
Based on the recommendation of Fire Chief Robert LaCroix, the lighting of any fireworks is prohibited through the end of the year in the northwestern part of the city, including all Tremonton City land north of the Highline Canal, west of 2300 West and east of I-84. Fireworks are also banned in or within 100 feet of the Sensitive Area Zoning District, more commonly known as the Malad River Bottoms.
The ordinance also prohibits lighting fireworks within 20 feet of any residence, dwelling or structure.
“This is a good thing. We’ve gotta be careful this year,” Councilmember Lyle Holmgren said. “Tremonton is surrounded by wheat fields, and if you’ve ever seen a wheat field go up in smoke, it’s not a pretty thing.”
The use of fireworks is already confined by state law to certain dates and times. Utah law allows people to light them from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-5, with an exception allowing them until midnight on July 4. A similar window surrounding the Pioneer Day holiday allows fireworks to be lit during those same hours from July 22-25.
Fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 to celebrate the New Year, as well as for Chinese New Year, a date that fluctuates between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.
The local restrictions follow the lead of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, which earlier this month implemented “Stage 1” fire restrictions banning the use of fireworks on all state-owned and unincorporated private land in Utah. Stage 1 restrictions also impose tight limits on how and where campfires can be built, as well as on smoking, welding and other activities that could start fires.
Stage 1 restrictions also began late last week throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, meaning all fires, including campfires and the use of charcoal briquettes, are allowed only in official campgrounds or other designated areas. The use of fireworks is prohibited on all federal lands.
“Additional restrictions may be applied as conditions warrant,” a Forest Service news release stated. “Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until significant precipitation is received.”
Despite concerns that fireworks could worsen wildfire danger in Utah, leaders in the state legislature aren't planning a statewide ban.
Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers told Fox13 that people will instead be urged to closely follow the restrictions set by the city or town they live in.
“We have to be making people aware, they’ve got to be smart about this,” he said. “And then everybody will be safe.”
Governor Spencer Cox said last week he doesn't have the authority to issue one himself.
“I’ve told the legislature I think it’s a terrible idea not to have additional restrictions this year. They haven’t shown any interest in doing anything more around that,” Cox said.
As of last Wednesday there were several large wildfires burning throughout Utah, but none so far in Box Elder County despite the dangerously hot, dry conditions.
Statewide prevention and fire communications coordinator Kaitlyn Webb said that as of June 16 there had been a total of 356 wildfires in Utah this year — 315 of which were human caused — that had burned 35,000 acres. While those numbers are down slightly from 2020, they are still far above the state’s 10-year average.
Since many of this year’s fires have been started by unattended campfires, including the destructive Pack Creek Fire south of Moab, Webb shared some tips for those who are planning to enjoy campfires this summer.
“Always check for restrictions, and never light on windy days,” she said. “Always drown, stir, feel and repeat until it’s cold to the touch before you walk away.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.