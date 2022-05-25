With a new fiscal year rapidly approaching, Tremonton officials are scouring the city budget as they work to find a solution for increasing employee pay while combating inflationary pressures amid unprecedented growth.
Revenues from sales tax and building permits are at all-time highs, but double-digit inflation is putting a damper on that growth and making it difficult to recruit and retain employees, some of who have left recently for higher-paying positions in neighboring cities.
The tentative budget for the next fiscal year includes a 5% pay hike across the board for city employees, with larger increases for those in the police and public works departments. City officials say the proposed raises, which will cost an estimated $550,000 a year, are meant not just to help workers cope with a sharp spike in living costs, but also to keep them from leaving town for greener pastures.
To pay for the raises, city staffers have proposed a property tax increase of about 10% similar to last year’s hike, which was used to hire full-time firefighters.
At last week’s Tremonton City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager Marc Christensen said staff research indicates that other northern Utah cities are raising worker pay by about 7% on average, with an especially competitive environment for public works employees and police officers. He said two Tremonton public works employees left for higher pay in Willard City in just the past month.
There’s also some stiff competition from the private sector. Christensen said that while wages in the city’s public works department start at $14.40 per hour, the same people who would begin at that level can make anywhere from $15.75 to $21 per hour at some of the area’s top manufacturing companies “from day one.”
He said similar pay discrepancies currently exist in law enforcement, and Tremonton is at risk of losing police officers to other agencies after investing valuable time and resources to put them through training.
As of March, the city’s sales tax revenue was up 19% from a year earlier and is on pace to total around $2.5 million for the current fiscal year that ends June 30. By comparison, the city received just over $1 million in sales tax revenue in 2010 during the last major recession.
New building permits have taken a similar skyward trajectory, especially last year. The city issued 434 building permits in 2021, up from 168 in 2020. Much of that increase is attributed to multi-family housing including the large Matheson Apartments project downtown, but permits for single-family homes also jumped considerably, growing from 70 in 2020 to 124 last year.
Those increases have left some residents wondering why the city is considering another property tax increase to pay for employee wage increases instead of dipping into its burgeoning coffers.
Tremonton resident Jeff Hoedt told councilmembers that he and other retired people on fixed incomes could be priced out of town by continued property tax hikes.
“The city is seeing a lot of income increases already,” Hoedt said. “I would hope that would be utilized for things like this.”
Others, including Candace Scoffield, said a property tax increase is the obvious way to pay for much-needed employee raises because it’s a guaranteed, stable source of revenue, whereas sales tax varies from year to year and might not be available the next time the economy slows down.
She said her husband has worked for the city for nearly 27 years, but her income has already outpaced his after just two months in her new job.
“They’re not overpaid,” she said. “These people work hard for the city. They go out of their way. If they walk out, you have no city.”
The city’s elected officials are unified in their view that higher pay for city employees is necessary, but not all are on board with raising property taxes to pay for it.
“At this point I’m not going to vote for a higher property tax,” said Councilmember Bret Rohde, who emphasized that he is strongly in favor of the wage increases. “I think we’re being over-conservative on sales and utility taxes, and we need to look at those. I think we’re ahead of the game right now, and growth is going to be more beneficial than what we assume.”
City Manager Shawn Warnke said efforts to cut costs and find other sources of revenue have made a notably positive impact on the city’s financial position. He cited the city’s newly adopted transportation impact fee and recent growth in the transient room tax from hotels and short-term rentals as examples of beneficial revenue streams, and mentioned savings from the city’s renegotiation of health benefits for employees and planned retrofitting to make lighting more efficient to save on energy costs.
Warnke still supports property tax as the best funding mechanism for employee raises because “it’s the only revenue you have that you completely control. You can say what you need in order to operate the city.”
He added that revenue from sales tax and building permits is generally reserved for capital expenses like roads and other infrastructure, and Utah state law dictates that most of it be used for those purposes.
The final say rests with the city council, which will have to make a decision in June on how to proceed. The county assessor is expected to provide valuations for all properties in Box Elder County by the end of May, after which the auditor’s office has 10 days to calculate the county’s certified tax rate. Municipalities then decide whether to accept the certified rate or pursue their own.