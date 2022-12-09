Still looking for that unique Christmas gift? How about securing a place for your loved ones to rest for eternity — especially now that the price of that assurance is about to go up.
The Tremonton City Council recently approved several fee increases or changes that will take effect at the beginning of 2023, the most significant being a 50% jump in the cost of burial plots at Riverview Cemetery.
Assistant City Manager Marc Christensen said a recent survey revealed that Tremonton’s fees for cemetery plots, including charges for digging and filling grave sites, are significantly lower than many other cities in Utah, including Brigham City.
Based on that finding, city staff recommended the plot fee be raised from $400 to $600. Opening and closing fees are also going up, from $400 to $500 on weekdays and from $600 to $750 on weekends.
Similar increases will take effect for nonresidents, who already pay more than Tremonton residents for plots at the city-owned and operated cemetery.
“We proposed to match the fees for Brigham City so there’s no temptation to come up here and buy all the plots,” Christensen said.
The council unanimously approved the changes to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, providing a brief window during which people can still purchase plots at the lower rate.
The council also approved changes to fees associated with sewer, animal control and garbage collection services.
Commercial wastewater users will pay more starting in 2023. Currently, the $28.30 monthly base rate they pay includes up to 12,800 gallons, with additional charges for usage beyond that amount. Starting next year, commercial users will be charged $1.15 for every 1,000 gallons used in addition to the base rate.
The sewer rate for residential customers will remain at the flat monthly fee of $28.30 regardless of how much water is used.
Residents who drop off animals at the city shelter will be charged $50 per animal, up from $30 currently. Also, beginning next year the shelter will no longer take in animals from nonresidents, a move Christensen said is necessary due to a lack of available space at the facility.
The monthly fee for residential garbage collection will stay at $10.70 for the first can, but the fee for additional cans is going up from $6.50 to $10.70 per can.
