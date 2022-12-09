Support Local Journalism

Still looking for that unique Christmas gift? How about securing a place for your loved ones to rest for eternity — especially now that the price of that assurance is about to go up.

The Tremonton City Council recently approved several fee increases or changes that will take effect at the beginning of 2023, the most significant being a 50% jump in the cost of burial plots at Riverview Cemetery.


