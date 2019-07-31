A late storm brought torrents of rain to the Bear River Valley just ahead of Tremonton City’s annual celebration of summer, but that didn't stop revelers from putting on another successful citywide party that has been a local tradition for decades.
City Days officially started on Friday, July 19 with the annual suicide prevention/awareness walk at Jeanie Stevens Park. Things got into full swing last Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at Shuman Park in the heart of downtown, featuring games, food, entertainment, vendors and all-around fun for the masses.
In honor of the 150th anniversary of the driving of the Golden Spike, this year’s city days theme was “Transcontinental.” The community dinner on Friday featured Chinese food in recognition of the Chinese migrant workers who built much of the railroad.
New to the festivities this year was a three-on-three basketball tournament for teens held at the new Utah Jazz-themed courts at Meadow Park. There was also a rematch of the annual softball game pitting Tremonton against Garland, since the regular game at Wheat and Beet Days last month ended in a tie.
As in past years, the celebration was capped off with a fireworks display at Jeanie Stevens Park on Saturday night, leaving people with memories to get them by until next year's celebration.
Photos by Cari Doutre and Jeff DeMoss
Look in next week's Leader for pictures and results from the City Days Baby Contest!