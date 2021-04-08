If you’ve been to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple or meetinghouse, there’s a fairly good chance you’ve seen the work of Munns Manufacturing adorning the building.
The Tremonton-based manufacturer builds steeples, cupolas and other decorative structures for a variety of denominations, as well as for government buildings, universities and even gas stations all over the United States and sometimes overseas — but the LDS Church is the company’s bread and butter.
On a recent visit, several employees were busy working on a five different segments for a new temple in Richmond, Virginia. The top spire alone is more than 60 feet long, and when all the pieces are shipped cross-country and assembled on site, the tower will be between 130 and 150 feet high.
That’s a big project, but not as big as the steeple Munns is getting ready to build for the new Taylorsville, Utah temple.
“For the Taylorsville temple we’re going about twice the size of this,” said Weston Burnett, one of three brothers who bought the business more than three years ago. “It will be massive. It will be our biggest project that we’ve done here.”
Today the company is run by three brothers — Weston, Brody and Jason Burnett, the sons of Darwin Burnett, who started Dar’s Welding some three decades ago on Main Street in Garland and eventually moved that operation into the same building that houses Munns Manufacturing.
Founded more than 30 years ago by Chad Munns, Munns Manufacturing was purchased by the Burnett family three and a half years ago. The Burnetts were already tenants in Munns’ building as the owners of Dar’s Welding, so when the opportunity to buy out Munns and take over the growing business presented itself, it made a lot of sense.
“It was a good fit for us because the two sides somewhat coincide,” Weston said. “The structure of the steeple is similar to the welding we do on the Dar’s side.”
Darwin officially retired in 2018, but still comes around once or twice a week to help his sons and lend his extensive knowledge and expertise.
Locally, the company’s most recognizable project was the renovation of the Brigham City Tabernacle a couple of years back.
Another of Munns’ high-profile local projects was a non-denominational job. The company built and installed new cupolas on top of Old Main on the Utah State University campus, one of Cache Valley’s most recognizable and historic buildings. That project was done in 2015, before the Burnetts took over.
Some other upcoming projects for the company include the Layton and Saratoga Springs temples in Utah.
“We probably have 10 projects we’re working on for the church right now, maybe 15,” Weston said. “We’re probably the busiest we’ve ever been right now.”
As the church continues to build new temples around the world, there’s plenty of work to be done, even as construction of new meetinghouses has slowed in recent years.
“we’ve probably dropped 60 to 70 percent on normal steeples over the past year or two,” Weston said. “(The church is) just not building as many meetinghouses right now. But you get a big temple project, it can be like 20 normal steeples all in one. There are a lot of temples in the works. COVID hasn’t slowed things down.”
Munns has the capability to handle all aspects of a project, from the initial drawings to sending its own employees to install it.
A typical temple project will take at least a year from start to finish, and sometimes bidding and rebidding can go on for years, so the company is playing a long game when it comes to keeping new business coming through the pipeline.
“Typically it’s a fairly lengthy process,” Weston said. “But most of the church projects, temples and stuff, they move fairly quickly once they have everything in place.”
He said the company has carved out a nice niche for itself, with few direct competitors. One in Kentucky does work similar to Munns, and a couple of Utah outfits specialize in mass-produced fiberglass steeples and manufacture the Angel Moroni statues that grace the top of church temples.
“It’s not a big enough market that it’s real inviting to get into,” Weston said. “By the time you get facility, if you aren’t established, it’s kind of a tough one to just get into because you’re fairly limited. It’s not like we can say we’re gonna go out and sell 100 steeples next year — it’s kind of what’s there is what’s there.”
Luckily, Munns was already an established business with a long-running relationship with the church when the Burnetts took over, providing them with a source of built-in business, so it made sense to keep the Munns name separate from Dar’s.
“Whatever the project, most them we’ve been around long enough that we’ll get contacted on it,” Weston said. “We do use some software to find some projects that we may not get contacted on.”
Brody Burnett said LDS Church steeples provide anywhere between 50 and 75 percent of Munns’ business in a given year. While having that many eggs in one basket might seem like a potential concern, having the Dar’s Welding side, which focuses mainly on fabrication for industrial customers, provides enough diversity to ensure there is always some kind of work coming into the building to keep their combined 26 employees busy.
“You’ll see peaks and valleys in the amount of work you have on both sides,” Weston said. “So far it’s worked out pretty good. If we’ve had a little less on the steeples, then we’ll pull guys from that side to the fabrication side, and vice versa.”
Several of the company’s temple projects have come from beyond American borders. Munns has built steeples for temples in Canada, the South Pacific and South America, and is gearing up to build one for a new temple in Ivory Coast, Africa.
The Burnetts have made a few changes since buying Munns, perhaps most notably the decision to close the company’s manufacturing facility in Waynesboro, Virginia, which was there primarily to serve the east coast market.
“With the overhead and everything it was costing us to run that facility and the volume back east, it made more sense to just keep it centralized and ship everything from our facility here,” Weston said.
The fact that the Burnetts are all LDS members adds another dimension of excitement to running the business. Brody recently had the opportunity to oversee a project at a temple in Concepcion, Chile, where he served a mission years ago.
“It brings an added level of being a part of it when you know what the purpose is,” Weston said. “You feel a little more of a sense of pride in it.”
It also gives them another reason to tune into General Conference every six months.
“When they announce new temples it’s an exciting thing,” he said. “It does make it a little more exciting to think you may be going and working on one.”
The LDS Church may comprise the majority of Munns’ business, but the company doesn’t discriminate when it comes to religion. It typically does five or six large crosses a year for Catholic churches, and is currently working on a project for Houston Baptist University in Texas.
“About every denomination that puts a steeple on their building, we’ve done something with,” Weston said.