The Bear River Valley Senior Center provides important services for people throughout northern Box Elder County, especially the home-delivered meals that are a critical source of nutrition for some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.
But while the center serves the entire Bear River Valley, it’s Tremonton City that foots the bill, and city officials are growing increasingly impatient with entities that aren’t paying for the services their residents are using despite an ongoing effort to convince them to chip in.
In order to receive the more than $110,000 in annual state funding that helps keep it running, the senior center is required to serve everyone in the northern part of the county, and is limited in how much it can charge patrons for meals. However, Tremonton City is responsible for covering any operating losses at the center, and a growing number of area residents are using the Meals on Wheels program.
With the state funding taken into account, the city stands to take a loss of about $75,000 on the senior center this year, Assistant City Manager Marc Christensen said.
Early in 2020, Tremonton representatives started visiting other area municipalities whose residents benefit from the senior center’s services, informing leaders in those cities and towns of the issue without explicitly asking for contributions. The Bear River Association of Governments has compiled data on where people who use the center live, providing a baseline for calculating how much each entity should be contributing, even though there is no legal requirement for those cities and towns to pay.
Convincing others to provide reimbursement has brought mixed results. Christensen said that Bear River City, Fielding and Plymouth have been contributing, and Box Elder County has been pitching in $56,000 annually to cover residents in unincorporated areas.
The issue resurfaced at last week’s Tremonton City Council meeting when it came time to discuss renewing the city’s contract with the Bear River Area Agency on Aging, which makes the state funding available.
Among those that haven’t been contributing, Councilmember Lyle Vance said there is one that clearly stands out.
“Really what this is all about is Garland,” Vance said. “The elephant’s in the room. They’re costing us $43,000 a year and they’re not stepping up to the plate.”
The idea that Garland covers its share through its residents shopping at grocery stores and other businesses in Tremonton doesn’t really address the issue, Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren said. Those dollars can’t be used to pay for operating costs like food, which is the largest expense at the senior center.
“We are subsidizing these other communities,” Holmgren said. “The bottom line is they need to step up and do their part.”
One option would be for the center to serve only Tremonton residents, which would cut back on food costs but also sacrifice the state funding and leave those who live outside the city but rely on meal deliveries in a bind, as well as potentially alienating those who have been chipping in.
Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke said another option could be to explore a different organizational model in which the senior centers in Tremonton and Brigham City, which is facing similar challenges with growing demand from surrounding communities, would be run by the county.
Warnke said senior centers in Cache and Rich counties operate at the county level, “and that makes things so much easier.
“The county has been a great partner. They’ve been more than willing to pay, but we might need their help on a regional issue to provide a regional solution,” he said. “This issue is only going to get more significant as the population grows.”
With a 3-2 vote, the Tremonton council narrowly approved the contract to continue under the existing arrangement for another year.
Councilmember Bret Rohde voted for the contract, but only with the caveat that city officials make a renewed effort to pressure those who still aren’t contributing.
“I think two of us ought to go to their meetings and let them know they need to support us,” Rohde said. “I’d love for them to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ right in front of me.”