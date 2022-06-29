Tremonton will not pursue a property tax increase this year, opting instead to use revenue from growth in housing and retail sales to fund pay raises for city employees.
The Tremonton City Council last week gave its final approval to the city’s annual budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The budget includes approximately $500,000 to fund across-the-board pay hikes for city employees, with the biggest increases going to the police and public works departments.
The council had been considering a proposal from city staff to raise city’s property tax rate to pay for the increased wages. The council approved a similar increase last year to pay for full-time firefighters, but decided against doing it again after some members decided that raising property taxes for a second consecutive year was untenable given the inflationary pressures residents are already facing.
The raises are meant not just to help workers cope with a sharp spike in living costs, but also to keep them from leaving town for greener pastures. The city has faced challenges in recruiting and retaining employees, especially in law enforcement and public works, some of whom have left recently for higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
Instead of raising property taxes, the city will dip into the increased revenue it has received from building permits and sales tax during the recent period of strong economic growth. Staff and council members have also been scouring the budget to look for potential cost savings in other areas.
City Manager Shawn Warnke had been arguing in favor of the property tax hike, saying it is the most stable and reliable way to cover the ongoing cost of higher pay for employees.
While the windfall from sales tax and the unprecedented rate of new housing going up around town over the past few years is enough to cover those costs for now, Warnke said that might not always be the case.
“I think it is fair and equitable that we recognize these revenues, but the danger in that is if something drastically changes in the housing market,” he said.
Recent increases in federal interest rates to combat double-digit inflation have already started to affect housing markets in some parts of the country, and while Utah’s economy was already among the fastest growing in the nation before the recent boom, higher interest rates are likely to trickle down to the local level at some point.
Aside from the annual cost of higher wages, Warnke said other parts of the budget could be impacted if the housing market and sales tax revenue start to slow, including funding for the city’s ongoing water infrastructure investments that are largely dependent upon impact fees from new construction.
“I feel like this budget is more dependent on growth-related revenues than any other budget that we’ve done,” he told the council at last week’s meeting. “As we watch the economy and start to see what happens with growth in the city, we’ll need to understand and interpret what’s happening, and make potentially some alternative plans.”
The city’s acceptance last week of the county certified tax rate means a property tax increase is off the table for now, but could be back in the discussion as soon as next year if other revenue streams begin to slow.
Other factors contributing to the overall city budget for the new fiscal year include about $900,000 in carryover for construction costs for the secondary water system and the need to replace aging police vehicles, as well as some other costs such as the possible hiring of a part-time social media manager to help with the city’s stated goal of improving communication with residents; money to complete the new storage building for the parks department; and potential costs associated with state requirements to provide affordable housing options, among other items.
Officials are also keeping an eye on funding for needed upcoming road projects, including improvements to 1000 North, Iowa String Road and others. The city has $1.5 million set aside for chip-seal work on existing roads, but has deferred that work while it focuses on building out the secondary water system.
By accepting the Box Elder County certified tax rate, the city expects to receive just shy of $2 million in property tax revenue this year. While that represents an increase of about $80,000 over last year, Warnke said that increase is due to growth in the overall taxable value of properties in the city — not because of a rate increase — and will be used “to provide services to the new residents of our city.”