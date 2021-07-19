Tremonton City has implemented additional restrictions on the use of secondary water and renewed its please for residents to use less water after deliveries into the local canal system were cut for the second time this year.
Reductions in the amount of water supplied by the Bear River Canal Co. mean that as of July 19, the city’s pressurized irrigation water system will be shut down from 1 p.m. every Monday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday until further notice.
The weekly shutdown reflects a 25% reduction in supply from the canal company, which implemented a 10% reduction in mid-June and another 15% reduction as of this week.
According to a message from city officials, the restriction will be in effect throughout the remainder of the season unless the canal company indicates a change before then. Users of the canal system outside of Tremonton have seen their supply cut by the same amount, the city said.
“Our wish is for a true 25% reduction — not just change the days we water and not reduce our usage,” the city’s message reads. “This will ensure that our water resources are not stressed beyond capacity during this drought, because as you can imagine the Tremonton City springs and wells are showing signs of reduced flows because of the lack of moisture … over the past couple of years.”
Since more than half of all residential water use in the area is for lawns, the city is focusing its efforts on getting residents to cut back on lawn watering, encouraging people to water only twice per week.
“Your lawn may go dormant but it will snap out of dormancy as the weather cools and the moisture returns,” according to the city. “Young trees and ornamental shrubbery may need more frequent and deeper waterings.”
The city has pledged to make the same cuts it is asking residents to endure.
“Tremonton City facilities will adhere to the same requirements,” the city’s message reads. “This may mean that our facilities may not be as green as they normally are,” including the cemetery and city parks.
The city is encouraging residents to share the message of water conservation with friends and neighbors.
“If you see people not following these restrictions, be polite in your conversations and kindly inform them of the drought we are in,” the message reads. “There are many folks that may not know of these restrictions and the effects that not following them may have on all of us in the next few summer months.”
As the worst drought in decades continues to plague Utah, officials are encouraging people to base their water conservation efforts on the Utah Division of Water Resources’ “Extreme Drought Watering Guide.”
For more information, visit slowtheflow.org.