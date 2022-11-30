matheson apartments

A new building is one of several under construction at the Matheson Apartments complex in downtown Tremonton Wednesday, Nov. 23.

 Leader/Jeff DeMoss

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Like most cities in Utah and around the country, Tremonton is struggling to provide enough affordable housing to meet the needs of its lower- and moderate-income residents, a problem that has only become more difficult with the recent surge in home and rental prices.

Now with new mandates from the state legislature to improve the situation, Tremonton officials are exploring ways to grow the city’s inventory of affordable housing options and alleviate the shortage.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.