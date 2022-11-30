Like most cities in Utah and around the country, Tremonton is struggling to provide enough affordable housing to meet the needs of its lower- and moderate-income residents, a problem that has only become more difficult with the recent surge in home and rental prices.
Now with new mandates from the state legislature to improve the situation, Tremonton officials are exploring ways to grow the city’s inventory of affordable housing options and alleviate the shortage.
Local home prices surged to record highs in 2021, and even though prices have been falling in recent months, rising mortgage rates have largely offset those declines, leaving home ownership out of reach for many. Growth in the housing market has also driven rental prices skyward, putting additional pressure on those who were already on the outside looking in with regard to ownership.
As part of its plan to address the issue, the Utah Legislature requires all cities with populations greater than 5,000 to create an affordable housing plan within their general plans, Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke said.
“Each year, so it seems, they’ve revised the legislation and increased the requirements, or qualified them,” Warnke said. “It’s a prescriptive process, a top-down approach that gives a range of options for cities to consider.”
Based on current data, the need for more affordable housing is evident, Warnke said, as a family of three in Tremonton that meets the definition of moderate income — 80% or less of the median income level for a given area — can afford a maximum mortgage amount of $241,000 based on a 4% interest rate.
That’s $100,000 below the October 2022 median selling price for the area.
“I think there are some concerns with those numbers,” he said.
Based on the best currently available data, Tremonton is currently 775 units short of meeting the need affordable housing in the city, and that number will grow to nearly 1,000 units over the next five years if nothing is done to alleviate the shortage, Warnke said.
In a recent presentation to the city council, Warnke outlined several strategies that could work in Tremonton, including expanding infrastructure in ways that encourage construction of affordable housing; making it easier for property owners to create accessory dwelling units (also known as mother-in-law apartments); zoning new areas and rezoning existing areas for more high-density housing; using city redevelopment money to fund mortgage assistance programs; and requiring
