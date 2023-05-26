Support Local Journalism

Law enforcement authorities are calling attention to a telephone scam targeting local residents in which the caller attempts to extort money from people while impersonating a police officer.

The Tremonton-Garland Police Department has received reports this week from residents who said a caller identified himself as an officer with the department. The caller says the recipient has one or more warrants out for their arrest and needs to pay a certain amount of money to resolve the matter, then leaves a number for the recipient to call back and receive instructions on where to send the money.


