Tremonton’s annual celebration of summer and the city’s heritage returns Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, with a lineup of activities and events geared toward revelers of all ages.
Tremonton Hay Days officially kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday at Jeanie Stevens Park, 700 N. 1000 West. Formerly known as City Days, the name was changed last year to reflect the city’s agricultural heritage.
The two-day event will feature games and activities, vendors, food trucks, music, fireworks and more.
All activities will occur at Jeanie Stevens Park unless otherwise noted. Scheduled events include:
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Carnival/Kids Zone: Begins at 4 p.m. Attractions will include a mechanical bull, rock climbing wall, bungee trampoline, inflatable park, kids train ride, face painting, candy cannons, arts and crafts a coloring mural and more. Admission to some attractions requires a ticket purchase, while others are free.
Vendor Booths: Begins at 4 p.m. Take a stroll through the park and visit local vendors and artists.
Community Dinner: 6 p.m. A “western boil”-style meal allows diners to pick what they want. $5 adults/$3 kids under 10.
Karaoke SuperStar: 6:30 p.m. Warm up your vocal cords and be ready to get loose as participants from the crowd sing their hearts out for their chance to be crowned Tremonton Hay Days Karaoke SuperStar. Sign up at the stage beforehand for your chance to compete.
Movie in the Park: Dusk. Set your blankets and Lawn Chairs out early to reserve your spot. The community voted for “Secondhand Lions.”
SATURDAY, JULY 23
5K Fun Run: 7:30 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the stage. Racers will walk to the start line near the Indoor Arena at the fairgrounds and finish under the arch entering the park.
Pancakes in the Park: 8 a.m. Join the Mayor, City Council and Office Staff as they serve a free community breakfast of ham, eggs and pancakes at the scorekeeper’s tower near the softball diamonds.
Car Show: 9 a.m. Classic or muscle car, hot rod or custom, Harley or Honda. If you are proud of your vehicle, bring it to the park and show it off while hanging out with friends who love cars and bikes as much as you do. Awards will be given at 1 p.m.
Baby Contest and Diaper Derby: 9 a.m. If you have a baby between 0-24 months, come down and share your cute bundle of joy with the community. While you wait join the Diaper Derby and see who the fastest crawlers and waddlers are in the valley. Pre-register for $5 or day of for $7.
Vendor Booths: Begins at 9 a.m. and runs all day.
Carnival/Kids Zone: Begins at 10 a.m. and runs all day.
FFA Barnyard Bash: 10 a.m. Bear River FFA is putting together Chicken Poop Bingo, a petting zoo, barnyard games and much more from 12-4 p.m. Mini horses are coming to give free rides around the park from 7-10 p.m.
Food Truck Roundup: Noon. Purchase lunch from local food trucks offering a wide variety of cuisine and treats.
Bingo and Family Contests: 1:15 p.m. Gift Cards, Prizes, T-shirts, and fun awards are up for grabs during Bingo Mania, where between rounds we have contests like the Root Beer Chug. Bingo cards and contests are free for you to test your luck against your community friends and neighbors.
Wood Carving Display: 2-5 p.m. at Bear River Valley Museum, 11 E. Main St. An art display by Leonard Hawkes and a wood carving display by Lawrence Hawkes along with an ice cream social.
Magic Show: 4 p.m.
Tremonton’s Got Talent: 5:30 p.m. Do you have a special talent you would like to show off to the community? The show is open to anyone who wants to compete with any sort of family-friendly act: singing, dancing, juggling, magic, playing an instrument, dramatic recitation, etc. Awards and prizes will be given to the top three in each age category (10 & Under, 11-17, and 18+). Judging will be done by a panel of community leaders. Sign up in advance at Tremonton City Offices or online at https://tremonton.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs?leaguesid=1483
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m.
Concert in the Park: 8 p.m. Country music duo Dixon Haze will perform.
Fireworks: 10 p.m.