Dog days (copy)

Local youth compete in the popular hot dog-eating contest as part of the Tremonton Hay Days celebration Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Jeanie Stevens Park.

 Leader/Jeff DeMoss

Founded by a colony of German Farmers in 1903, Tremonton has since been know as an agricultural area. From the vast farmland that surrounds us to the best county fair in the state. As we look back to the Heydays of years past, Tremonton City “Hay Days” is a celebration of Wheat, Grass, Straw, Alfalfa and all other types of Hay that made Tremonton what it is today. We celebrate with fun activities for all ages, vendors, food trucks, music, fireworks and so much more.

Join us for this years community celebration and show pride in what made us who we are.


