Founded by a colony of German Farmers in 1903, Tremonton has since been know as an agricultural area. From the vast farmland that surrounds us to the best county fair in the state. As we look back to the Heydays of years past, Tremonton City “Hay Days” is a celebration of Wheat, Grass, Straw, Alfalfa and all other types of Hay that made Tremonton what it is today. We celebrate with fun activities for all ages, vendors, food trucks, music, fireworks and so much more.
Join us for this years community celebration and show pride in what made us who we are.
All activities will occur at Jeanie Stevens Park @ 700 N. 1000 W. unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY, JULY 17 (and (all week)
GooseChase Community Scavenger Hunt: Gather your team together to compete in this family-friendly challenge comprised of missions, trivia, challenges and lots of fun to earn points and prizes as you explore the great city of Tremonton. Challenge is FREE and anyone can participate!
• Download the Goosechase app in the iOS/Android app store
• Register as a guest or create a personal account
• Search for Hay Days 2023, Join game and create your team.
• Game begins Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. and runs until Saturday, July 22 at noon. Complete missions accurately to be awarded points. Prizes will be awarded for top winners and outstanding mission completions on Saturday @ 2 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
9 a.m. — Bounce House Mania opens. $10/hr or $12/day
4 p.m. — Vendor booths open
6 p.m. — Cornhole tournament ($10 preregister w/Scoreholio app); Community Dinner and Concert ($3/plate, Sage Valley Band)
Dusk — Movie in the Park (“Field of Dreams”)
SATURDAY, JULY 22
7:30 a.m. — HayDay 5K (free, meet at stage)
8 a.m. — Pancakes in the Park (Free breakfast with city council)
9 a.m. — Car & Bike Show (free, preregister online, gate opens at 7 a.m.); vendor booths and bounce houses open; (preregister online for $5 or $7 day of); All-Star Games (minors 9 a.m., ponytail 10:15 a.m., majors 11:30 a.m.)
10 a.m. — Food Truck Roundup opens
1 p.m. — Car show awards; water kickball (east diamond outfield); kids’ home run derby (west field, grades 3-8)
2 p.m. — GooseChase Scavenger Hunt awards
4 p.m. — Magic Man (on stage)
5 p.m. — Bingo and family games (hula hoop, hog dog eating contest, root beer chug)
8 p.m. — Concert in the Park (Factory Street and Main)
10 p.m. — Fireworks (tune to 104.9 The Ranch for accompanying music)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.