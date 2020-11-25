An exhaustive search for a new chief to lead the Tremonton Fire Department has ended with the hiring of a man who has stood face to face with some of the most devastating wildfires in U.S. history.
Last week, the Tremonton City Council approved a resolution formalizing the hiring of Robert LaCroix, who will be the city’s first full-time fire chief on staff.
LaCroix “has excellent and progressive knowledge, skills, and abilities as a firefighter, paramedic, and supervisor,” the resolution states. “Robert LaCroix has demonstrated interpersonal and management skills necessary to lead the Tremonton City Fire Department and protect and serve the citizens of Tremonton City.”
He replaces outgoing volunteer chief Steve Batis, who has retired from the department after more than 40 years of service.
LaCroix officially begins in the new position on Nov. 30, and has spent recent weeks getting to know the members of the department one by one.
“They’ve done a wonderful job with staffing and maintaining equipment,” he said. “There’s a strong foundation here, and I hope to bring the leadership part of it and bring it to the next level. ”
LaCroix, 49, started his firefighting career in Sonoma, California, where he spent four years working his way up from entry level to lieutenant. He then took a position with the Novato Fire Protection District, where he started as a firefighter and paramedic before progressing to engineer, captain, and most recently battalion chief and training officer.
As battalion chief in Novato, a city of 56,000 people located 30 miles north of San Francisco, he has been involved in fighting some of the biggest fires in California history. One of those, the Glass Fire, nearly claimed the family’s home in nearby Santa Rosa earlier this year while Robert was working as a strike team leader overseeing five engines and 20 firefighters on the blaze.
“It burned through our town eight houses away from ours,” he said. “It was painful to hear my street was on fire, but I couldn’t be there because I was out protecting other neighborhoods. Having it so close to home, it was the hardest fire I’ve ever been on, but at least I knew my family was OK.”
Robert and wife Jessica have been married for 28 years and have three sons and a daughter ranging in age from 15 to 23. While their youngest and oldest sons Lucas and Patrick remain in California, middle son Ryan recently took a firefighting job in Utah with the South Jordan Fire Department. Daughter Jenna is enrolled at Bear River High School, where she has joined the basketball team.
LaCroix said his early days fighting fires in the wine country of Sonoma gave him an appreciation for rural living. He and his family are already familiar with Utah, having made numerous trips to visit family in the Tooele area.
“We’re excited to be here,” he said. “Everybody here has been super kind, gracious, and welcomed us with open arms. It kind of makes us feel at home already.”
He takes over a department that has seen a steady increase in emergency calls due to population growth in the area, something he has also seen in previous firefighting jobs.
“Tremonton is now kind of in the same place that Sonoma was, so this was kind of a perfect fit,” he said.
Until his official starting date arrives, LaCroix is spending as much time as possible getting to know his new coworkers and working to instill a collaborative approach to their work.
“It’s a team effort,” he said. “This is not my show. It’s the department’s show, and it’s all about community and building the right program.”