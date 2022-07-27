Support Local Journalism

After an extensive search, a man with 14 years of law enforcement experience in the Salt Lake City area has been chosen to lead the Tremonton-Garland Police Department.

The Tremonton City Council last week unanimously confirmed the appointment of Dustin Cordova to the police department’s top position. The council also appointed Brian Crockett, a 25-year veteran of the department who has been filling in as interim chief for the past four months, as assistant chief.

