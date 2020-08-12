Heart surgery patients have long been able to go the hospital in Tremonton for help with recovery from their conditions, even before Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital opened in 2009.
Today, the hospital’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program has progressed to the point that it has become nationally recognized and certified.
After a lengthy application process, the program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. The accreditation last for three years, at which point all certified facilities must go through the process again.
Having the endorsement of a well-established, national organization means that heart patients who come to the hospital can have more confidence that they will see better outcomes, said Carol Herzog, a physical therapist who has been with the hospital for 11 years.
“It means basically we can give people assurance that we’re using best practices,” Herzog said. “Sometimes in rural settings hospitals don’t have a lot of these types of programs, so it’s nice we can say that about our little Tremonton hospital. You don’t really have to leave the area. You don’t have to go to Logan, Ogden or even Brigham City” for top-notch cardiac rehab services, she said.
The cardiac rehab program is for patients who have undergone cardiovascular surgery, whether it is having stents placed, valve replacement or repair, or even more serious procedures.
Patients in the program typically make two or three visits a week for a period lasting anywhere from 18 to 36 weeks.
Patients are hooked up to telemetry monitors that measure whether the heart is responding normally during exercise.
“It gives (patients) confidence to do these things in a safe environment, where if anything should happen we have our emergency department, doctors and nurses right there,” Herzog said. “There’s research to support that rehab after surgery actually prolongs their life by an appreciable amount. It makes a difference to get into a cardiac rehab program, to get the heart working in a better way.”
Herzog said the application process to become certified is “quite extensive,” and represents a lot of work over the past year.
“It’s a lot of hours and time, and very particular, detailed requirements,” she said. “They check whether or not we’re taking blood pressures correctly, and if patients are showing the right changes and improvements that are in the literature.”
It also requires continuing education for all staff members on a variety of topics and heart-related health issues.
Bear River Valley Hospital submitted its application earlier this year, and after several months of review by the AACVPR, was approved on the first try.
“It’s a hard certification to get. I think they were pleased with way we do it,” Herzog said.
She said it’s common for hospitals that apply for the certification to have “to go back and fill in the gaps,” so being able to avoid that remediation process says a lot about the effectiveness of the local program.
AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-reviewed accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care.