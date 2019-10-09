Two Cache Valley-based developers are working on plans for separate developments on vacant plots of land in Tremonton that would include a mix of housing catering to residents of varying ages and income levels.
One of the developments, a project on nearly 35 acres of currently open land at the southeast corner of 1000 North and 1000 West, is moving forward after the Tremonton City Council last week approved a zoning ordinance that would restrict development to residential purposes and keep commercial projects out of the area.
The other project, which would be located in the south-central portion of town in between the railroad tracks and the canal, is still in the early stages of working through the city approval process.
The project on land east of Bear River Valley Hospital in the Archibald Estates area is being done by Visionary Homes, a North Logan-based company. Visionary Homes has a plan to build a mix of single-family, patio homes and upscale townhomes on the land over the next five to seven years.
Tremonton City Zoning Administrator Steve Bench said the mix of available housing products in the development going forward will be flexible depending on demand. For example, if single family homes are selling well, the developer may want to include more of those and fewer townhomes, Bench said.
The area is currently zoned as mixed use, which allows for residential development interspersed with commercial businesses, but the zoning overlay approved by the council last week restricts development in the area to residential only.
The other project under consideration would be done by Hyde Park-based Sadler Construction, the developer of Tremonton Pines, located between the railroad tracks and canal just north of 600 South.
The new project is pegged for the area south of Tremonton Pines, between 600 South and Rocket Road (1200 South). It would consist of somewhere between 140 and 200 townhomes, with plans for as many as 10 units per acre and homes ranging from 1,400 to 3,000 square feet.
The townhome project would include numerous shared amenities, including a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground, among others.
A presentation at a recent Tremonton Planning Commission meeting received some negative feedback from residents concerned about high-density housing in that area, which would have to be rezoned to accommodate the higher density.
Warnke made a presentation to the city council last week regarding the project. He said there were some legitimate concerns raised at the recent planning commission meeting, and city staff had written an overlay zone to address those concerns.
“There was some concern about the density proposed,” Warnke said. “I think this is a good location for density for several reasons,” including the buffer zones included with the canal and railroad tracks. He also said the roads in the area are well-equipped to handle the increased traffic load that would come along with the development.
The trail corridor that has already been set aside near the tracks would also allow for pedestrian, bicycle and other non-motorized traffic to and from the townhomes, he said.
Kirt Sadler, owner of Sadler Construction, said a similar project his company did in Smithfield has helped increase business activity in that city by 15 percent.
Sadler said he wanted to bring his plan before the council, not to circumvent the planning commission, but just to get a feel for how city leaders might receive the project.
“We did Tremonton Pines, and hopefully it has lived up to everything we’ve committed to there,” he told the council. “We don’t want to push it on you guys.”
Any plans will have to go before the planning commission again for approval, but city council members expressed general support for the project after hearing the presentation last week.
“We need housing in this area, and there are no entry level homes at this point,” councilmember Lyle Vance said. “I think this a good idea.”