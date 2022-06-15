With another school year in the books, reading might not be the first thing on the minds of local kids and families.
Summer is traditionally a time for camping excursions and trips to the swimming pool, but it can also be the perfect time to relax and dive into the wonderful world of books.
That’s the message behind the Tremonton City Library’s Summer Reading program, an initiative that offers incentives and prizes for completing certain reading challenges and milestones.
Debby Carter, the library’s community outreach specialist, started the program when she joined the library 10 years ago. Since then it has grown to include more than 1,000 participants, but Carter said there is always room for more.
“It’s for anybody and everybody, young and old, children to adults,” she said.
Those who register for the program join a community of reading enthusiasts where people can compare notes on the books they read, attend special events organized by library staff, and earn recognition and prizes for their efforts, among other benefits.
The program uses the popular Beanstack web and mobile application, which offers reading challenges and helps users track their reading statistics, among other features. To earn badges and prizes, participants can start a streak of consecutive days of reading and embark on a number of reading challenges.
Kids can earn treats for every hour of reading recorded through Beanstack, as well as badges that enter them into drawings for bigger prizes. Adults might be enticed by the Adult Lit Flix Challenge, a partnership with the Utah Education Network in which participants can read a different book each week, then watch a free streaming of a movie based on the book.
Participants also become part of a community of fellow readers in which they can compare notes on books they have read, write reviews, and share and receive suggestions for other reads they might enjoy.
Joining the program is as easy as going to the library website, tremontonlibrary.org, and clicking on a link that reads “Sign Up For Summer Reading HERE!” People can also sign up by paying a visit to the library, located at 210 N. Tremont St. on the grounds of Shuman Park downtown.
As part of the city’s summer kickoff party at the park on June 3, the library invited several local authors to share their works and help inspire young readers who might want to become authors themselves. The event also serves as the official start of the summer reading program that runs until the beginning of August, but Carter said anybody can join the program at any point.
“If you wanted to, you could join a week before the end,” she said. “We just want you to read.”
While most who sign up for the summer reading program have an account with the library, giving them easy access to many thousands of titles, she said it’s not a requirement.
Aside from the entertainment aspect, Carter said the program helps kids keep their reading skills sharp and on the rise while school is out.
“We know that it helps with that summer slide,” she said.
It’s also a great way to pass the time during the dog days of summer at a minimal cost, and with fuel prices at record highs, might just be an attractive alternative to that long road trip.
“Anytime you can read, it’s an adventure,” Carter said. “A book can take you anywhere that you can’t travel to.”