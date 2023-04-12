Support Local Journalism

A Tremonton man has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of his 1-year-old daughter, who authorities say died after her father left her in a parked car while he went to work on a warm September day last year.

The State of Utah on Feb. 21 charged Juan Nolazco, 44, with a single count of negligent homicide in Second District Court in Ogden in connection with the incident that happened on Sept. 22, 2022. He made an initial court appearance on March 29, and his next hearing is scheduled for April 19.


