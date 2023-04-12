...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Tremonton man charged with negligent homicide after leaving child in car
A Tremonton man has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of his 1-year-old daughter, who authorities say died after her father left her in a parked car while he went to work on a warm September day last year.
The State of Utah on Feb. 21 charged Juan Nolazco, 44, with a single count of negligent homicide in Second District Court in Ogden in connection with the incident that happened on Sept. 22, 2022. He made an initial court appearance on March 29, and his next hearing is scheduled for April 19.
According to a probable cause statement filed with the court, officers with the Ogden Police Department responded to a “child neglect related cardiac arrest” at Ogden Regional Medical Center on the afternoon of Sept. 22. The person reporting the incident said that Nolazco had brought his daughter to the hospital, stating that she had been left in his vehicle for seven hours.
Hospital staff said her core temperature had risen to 107 degrees, and despite staff performing life-saving measures, the girl passed away shortly after arriving at the emergency room.
According to the statement, Nolazco said he was in charge of dropping off his children that morning, but after finishing his work shift returned to find his daughter in the car, stating that he was responsible for taking multiple children to different schools and forgot to drop the girl off at day care.
The next day, officers parked Nolazco’s truck in the same stall where it had been parked the day before to measure the temperature inside the vehicle. The outside temperature was 72 degrees on Sept. 22 and 73 degrees on Sept. 23. A gauge measured a temperature of 115 degrees inside the vehicle by 3:30 p.m. and again at 4:08 p.m., which was the time Nolazco had returned to his vehicle the previous day and discovered the girl inside, according to the statement.
Nolazco was booked into the Weber County Jail on March 24 and released that same day. Under Utah state law, negligent homicide is a class A misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
