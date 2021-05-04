A three-vehicle accident Monday morning in Cache County claimed the life of a 22-year-old Tremonton man.
According to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Cadillac sedan driven by Jason Owen was traveling westbound on 9000 North in Richmond at 7:52 a.m. and was preparing to turn left onto US-91. The car pulled onto the highway in front of a northbound Kenworth box-style semi truck, which broadsided the car and pushed it into the southbound lanes, where it sideswiped a southbound Cadillac sport utility vehicle.
Owen, who was the only person in the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the press release, it is unclear whether Owen’s car failed to stop at the intersection, or stopped and then failed to yield to the northbound semi truck. Utah Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the scene determined that Owen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
The driver of the semi and the SUV were not injured, the report stated.