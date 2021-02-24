Nothing is set in stone just yet, but Tremonton City is planning another art project, one that will recognize those who have lost family members in the line of duty in military service.
The Tremonton Arts Council met earlier this month to discuss plans for the city’s next art project, coming away with a general consensus that Tremonton’s Riverview Cemetery would be an ideal spot for a memorial honoring Gold Star families.
“I think the cemetery is an awesome place for a Gold Star memorial,” Arts Council and City Council Member Bret Rohde said.
The arts council agreed to extend an invitation to local sculptor Doug Adams, who is widely known for his stone-and-metal artworks, to create the memorial with a budget of around $5,000. Adams is especially known for his bells, and Rohde said the sculpture could be a bell with a Gold Star symbol on it.
“We probably would have him weld it so people couldn’t ring it,” he said. “We don’t want people bashing that bell.”
There have been discussions of placing the memorial at Midland Square, where a veterans’ memorial already stands. But with limited space at Midland Square and other potential improvements in the works there, some feel the cemetery is a more appropriate location for the piece.
“I think there’s great potential (at Midland Square) if you’re trying to do concerts, musical performances, that could help it be a more active space,” City Manager Shawn Warnke said. “If you want to do a memorial, a potentially better location could be the cemetery.”
There have also been discussions for several years about putting a memorial at the cemetery dedicated to the Borgstrom brothers, four brothers from Thatcher who died within six months of each other while serving in World War II and are buried at the Tremonton cemetery. There are already four bronze plaques, one of each Borgstrom brother, on display at the Midland Square memorial. There is also a permanent exhibit on the Borgstroms at the Bear River Valley Museum on Main Street.
With that in mind, more recent talks have leaned toward a more all-inclusive tribute to fallen service members at the cemetery.
“It would be nice if we could celebrate all (Gold Star) families, not just one,” Rohde said. “I recommend we don’t put names on it — just have a representation.”
The city council will need to give final approval to move ahead with the project.