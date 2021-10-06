After a successful debut last year, organizers are bringing a pumpkin walk back to Tremonton to celebrate the arrival of fall, and are still looking for participants to create their own displays for the event.
Tremonton City and the GFWC Women’s Civic League have teamed up once again for the second annual Tremonton Area Pumpkin Walk, scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9 at Shuman Park, 210 N. Tremont St.
Organizers are inviting “service clubs, nonprofit organizations and anyone else who would like to participate” to submit applications for themed displays that prominently feature pumpkins or gourds.
After being held at the Holmgren Nature Preserve and Trail last year, the event has been moved to a new venue this time around to make it more accessible, and to have it closer to the downtown area.
“It’s our last ‘hoorah’ before the snow comes,” said Kathy Bessinger, representative for the GFWC Women’s Civic League. “We wanted to make it more of a downtown activity. We’ve visited the downtown area businesses and invited them to decorate their storefronts in the hopes that we can bring people from the park to the downtown area.”
The new location also offers more parking for those who would like to attend, Bessinger said.
While admission is free to the public, a donation box will be available for anyone who would like to help fund various local service projects done by the civic league. Last year’s event featured about 30 exhibits and raised $1,000 for improvements at the nature trail along the banks of the Malad River.
Hours for this year’s event will be noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
For more information, call Bessinger at (435) 279-3496.