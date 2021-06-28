Tremonton’s secondary water supply is being shut off for 19 hours a week as the authority in charge of the local canal system implements measures to combat an ongoing, severe drought in the area.
Because a required supply reduction from the Bear River Canal Co., the Tremonton pressurized secondary water system will be shut down weekly starting at 1 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. The temporary shutdown, which started last week, will remain in place until further notice.
The Tremonton mayor and city council are asking residents who use culinary water to irrigate their lawns to voluntarily follow the same 19-hour weekly restriction to help with water conservation during the current drought.
As extreme drought continues to plague the state, the Utah Division of Water Resources has replaced its traditional weekly lawn-watering guide with an “Extreme Drought Watering Guide” focusing on “survival watering.”
As long as the extreme drought conditions persist, the guide will urge people to limit their watering cycles to twice a week in northern Utah and three times a week in southern Utah.
With 60% of residential water use applied to outdoor landscapes, Utahns are asked to look for ways to reduce their use. According to the state, eliminating just one watering can save about 3,000 gallons for the average quarter-acre Utah yard. More drought actions and water-saving tips can be found at slowtheflow.org.
“Using water efficiently is always the best practice and saves money,” a post on the Tremonton City website reads. “But during extreme drought, it’s critical to help stretch the water supply.”