Firefighters and other first responders face numerous dangers on the job, but it’s the things they can’t see that often pose the biggest threats to their health and safety.
Tremonton Fire Chief Robert LaCroix knows this, and that’s why he’s been busy working to secure two large grants that will help the men and women who put their lives on the line keep their communities — and themselves — safe.
The fire department recently nailed down two grants worth about $100,000 each — one that will equip Tremonton’s main fire station with a diesel exhaust extraction system, and another to install power lifters in the city’s ambulances.
In addition to the toxic fumes and materials they often encounter at live fire scenes, firefighters also end up breathing in a lot of exhaust from diesel engines as their trucks are constantly moving in and out of the garage.
A $100,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters program will pay for the local department to install a system in which a hose mounted on a track system is attached to a fire engine’s tailpipe, capturing harmful carbon monoxide fumes before the truck pulls into the station and venting them outside.
LaCroix said such systems are becoming more commonplace at fire departments around the country as the risks they pose to firefighters have become more clear.
“This is pretty much a standard throughout fire service,” he said.
Numerous studies around the world have found higher incidences of certain types of cancer among firefighters when compared with the general populace, some of which has been attributed to regular exposure to engine exhaust fumes in enclosed spaces.
The most comprehensive study to date in the United States, a multi-year effort completed in 2015 by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and several other entities, involved nearly 30,000 firefighters from Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The study found higher rates of diagnoses and deaths among firefighters for digestive, oral, respiratory and urinary cancers. It also found more cases of bladder and prostate cancers among younger firefighters, as well as much higher rates of malignant mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.
LaCroix said the MagneGrip exhaust capture system, which he calls “by far the best system out there,” will help reduce these risks for Tremonton firefighters, especially when they’re on call and sleeping in the recently built dormitories at the station.
“Now that we have full-time staffing, we’ve got three people living downstairs at any given time,” he said. “This will make it so we don’t have exhaust going throughout the station.”
He said the system will be even more beneficial in the winter months, when trucks are often idling inside the garage while firefighters perform routine inspections.
“Instead of pulling (the trucks) out in the snow, we will be able to have them idling inside while we make sure everything is running correctly,” he said.
Cancer has hit close to home for local firefighters before, most recently when longtime Tremonton Fire Chief Steve Batis passed away earlier this year after a hard-fought battle with the disease, so anything that can help reduce the risk is most welcome.
The grant to upgrade the city’s ambulances is coming from the Gary Sinise Foundation, which the actor founded in 2011 to support active-duty military personnel, veterans and first responders.
The gurneys used to move patients to and from the ambulances are equipped with hydraulic lifts, but responders still need to get patients in and out of the vehicles — a task that requires repeated heavy lifting and often leads to back injuries and other chronic problems over time.
The grant will pay for four power lifters at $25,000 apiece, helping to reduce injuries among responders as well as increasing patient safety, LaCroix said.
Since LaCroix took over as fire chief, the department has been able to secure nearly $600,000 in grants, which he said is essentially “free money” that doesn’t have to come out of the city budget. Previous grants have paid for auto extrication equipment, CPR machines, a state-of-the-art training mannequin and other equipment.
While the red tape that comes with the FEMA grant means the diesel extraction system probably won’t be installed until next year, the grant for the ambulances comes from a private funding source and therefore “will happen relatively fast,” LaCroix said.
With demand for the fire department’s services constantly growing along with the city and surrounding area, LaCroix said it’s essential to keep looking for creative ways to fund the equipment it needs while operating on a tight budget.
“When you don’t have a lot of money to begin with, these types of funding sources are really helpful,” he said.
