Evidence suggests that this image may be of Chief Sagwitch and his last wife, Beawoachee. Photograph and caption by Salt Lake City photographer Charles R. Savage, ca. 1875–1880. Copy of original stereographic image courtesy LDS Church Archives, Salt Lake City, Utah. The image will be the basis of a new mural to be created on the side of a building in downtown Tremonton.
The murals that grace walls around Tremonton celebrate many things — war heroes, city history and the area’s contributions to the space program, to name a few — but none so far have paid homage to the people who lived here long before LDS pioneers first set foot in the Bear River Valley.
That’s about to change with the newest installment in Tremonton’s ongoing effort to further its reputation as an arts community by adorning the sides of buildings with colorful and nostalgic images, a practice that started in the 1970s and has earned the city numerous state awards over the past several years.
The Tremonton Arts Council is seeking applications from artists who have experience working with murals to create a depiction of Chief Sagwitch, the Shoshone leader who famously survived the Bear River Massacre and went on to broker a peace deal with white settlers on the tribe’s ancestral homeland.
According to a request for proposals issued by the city, “The content of the mural shall be to honor Chief Sagwitch and The Northwestern Shoshone Tribe that knew as their home the northern Great Salt Lake, Bear River, Cache, and Bear Lake valleys in northern Utah.”
The plan coincides with the 200th anniversary this year of the birth of Sagwitch.
The arts council had settled some time ago on a plan to recognize the Shoshone with the city’s next mural, but finding an adequate surface with high visibility proved to be a challenge.
After exploring several options, the council settled on the south-facing wall of the Krey’s Service Station at 110 E. Main St., facing the highly trafficked parking lot of the downtown shopping center that includes Ridley’s grocery store and several other businesses. The windowless brick wall measures approximately 14 feet high and 42 feet long.
The city has budgeted up to $20,000 for the mural, and is seeking only professional artists with established portfolios that include outdoor works of public art.
While there is some room for individual creative license, the council’s request for proposals states that the mural will have to be completed “in substantial conformity with the design approved by Tremonton City and the Northwestern Shoshone Tribe.” The design will be based on a black-and-white photograph of a man believed to be Sagwitch posing with a woman thought to be his last wife, taken sometime between 1875 and 1880 and gleaned from LDS Church archives.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. All questions regarding the project and the city’s mural program should be directed to Tremonton City Arts Council Coordinator Zach LeFevre, who can be reached by phone at (435) 257-9487 or by email at zlefevre@tremontoncity.
Questions and responses may also be posted on the city’s website, tremontoncity.org, for all potential artists to review.
