Chief Sagwitch

Evidence suggests that this image may be of Chief Sagwitch and his last wife, Beawoachee. Photograph and caption by Salt Lake City photographer Charles R. Savage, ca. 1875–1880. Copy of original stereographic image courtesy LDS Church Archives, Salt Lake City, Utah. The image will be the basis of a new mural to be created on the side of a building in downtown Tremonton.

 Courtesy photo

The murals that grace walls around Tremonton celebrate many things — war heroes, city history and the area’s contributions to the space program, to name a few — but none so far have paid homage to the people who lived here long before LDS pioneers first set foot in the Bear River Valley.

That’s about to change with the newest installment in Tremonton’s ongoing effort to further its reputation as an arts community by adorning the sides of buildings with colorful and nostalgic images, a practice that started in the 1970s and has earned the city numerous state awards over the past several years.


