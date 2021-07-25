Tremonton officials have scheduled a meeting for next week in which the public is invited to attend and comment on a proposed property tax increase in the city.
The public hearing, which will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the city council chambers at the Tremonton City offices, 102 S. Tremont St., is required by state law of any city that plans to raise its property tax above the rate applied by the county.
Tremonton is proposing an 11.8% increase in its rate for all residential and commercial property owners within the city. The higher rate would apply to this year’s property tax bills.
The increase means the tax amount on a home worth $280,000 would increase by $41.42 annually, from $350.97 to $392.39, based on the current Box Elder County certified tax rate. For a $280,000 business, the annual amount charged would rise from $638.12 to $713.44, an increase of $75.32. The increase is larger for businesses because they are taxed based on their full market value, whereas residential properties receive an exemption and are taxed at 55% of market value.
The city plans on using revenue from the tax increase, which would be just over $200,000 a year, to hire full-time firefighters to keep the city fire station staffed at all times as demand for emergency services continues to rise. Tremonton still plans to keep its volunteer firefighting force, which would be called upon when the fire department has more than one call to handle at a time.
Next Tuesday’s council meeting will be dedicated entirely to the public hearing, Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke said. He said no decision will be made next week, but after holding the public hearing, the council can consider a resolution to implement the tax increase at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 17.
Warnke has created an eight-minute video presentation explaining the reasons why the city is planning the increase, citing a big increase in emergency medical response calls and explaining steps the city has taken to cut costs and raise revenues in other areas before considering the tax increase.
The video, which has been posted to the city’s website at tremontoncity.org under the “Truth in Taxation Public Notice” link, also lists options for people who meet certain criteria to seek financial relief from property tax charges.
The property tax hike in Tremonton would be in addition to any increase at the county level. The Box Elder School District has also proposed an increase for residents across the county that would add $30.23 to the average annual residential property tax bill and $54.97 more for the average business.
The school district has scheduled a public hearing on that proposal or 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Independent Skills Life Center, 960 S. Main St., Brigham City.
Brigham City and Perry are also planning to increase their municipal property tax rates this year.