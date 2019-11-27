Londyn Sexton was determined not to repeat her second-place finish from last year.
The fourth-grader at Garland Elementary had a strategy that helped her leave the competition in the dust at Tremonton City’s annual Turkey Trot race. Sexton crossed the 1-kilometer finish line in 6 minutes 40 seconds, well ahead of the other racers in her division.
“I went slow in the beginning and sped up in the end,” she said.
It’s always nice to win, but the main motive behind all those who came out to participate on Saturday, Nov. 16 was one of giving. The Turkey Trot, now in its 19th year, originated as a way to generate more donations to the Tremonton Community Food Pantry and help more families during the holidays.
The Turkey Trot was started nearly two decades ago as a fun way to support the local food pantry while getting some pre-emptive exercise before the inevitable overindulgence of Thanksgiving and the Christmas season.
Winners received a turkey for their efforts, and runners-up were awarded bottles of sparkling cider and gift certificates to The Pie Dump. Turkey Trot T-shirts were also handed out to the first 150 participants. The event is organized into a 1-kilometer race for runners aged 10 and under, and a 5K for more experienced competitors.
All who participate in the race are encouraged to bring food donations for the pantry, and several full shopping carts at the start of the race attested to their generosity.
A familiar sight at the Turkey Trot has become a runner in a turkey suit. This year, that honor went to Weston Ballard, a freshman at Bear River Middle School who donned the golden, headless outfit and led the racers out of the gate.
“I just volunteered for it,” Ballard said. “I thought it would be fun.”
Here are the winners in the various age groups and divisions:
Female results
10 under (1K)
Londyn Sexton 6:40
Bayleigh Roberts 7:02
Lucy Duncan 7:20
11-15
Mattie Winward 26:53
Savanna Sexton 27:29.4
Kambry Gardner 27:29.9
16-25
Kaysie Winward 24:47
Emily Duncan 27:39
Shanda Casas 28:48
26-38
Caitlin Jacobson 23:49
Sarah Lund 24:47
Chrissy Nelson 24.11
39-49
Desi Larson 23:58
Kristin Kowallis 25:12
Shanna Sexton 26:42
50+
Barbra Baugh 34:50
Vickie Hansen 40:27
Elaina Kiger 41:14
Male results
10 under
Gavin Miller 7:05.3
Carson Kaufman 7:05.8
Cache Christensen 7:15
11-15
Reed Bourgeous 21:31
Landin Rasmussen 21:41
Spencer Duncan 23:56
16-25
Joseph Chadburn 21:38
Benjamin Chadburn 24:48
Jackson Powell 25:00
26-38
Benjamin Jacobson 22:02
Will Robinson 24:18
Bill Kaufman 25:08
39-49
Benjamin Wynn 17:13
Travis Laker 22:25
Spencer Roper 22:29
50+
Brian Grifiths 29:55