It’s time to lace up the running shoes and join Tremonton City downtown this Saturday, Nov. 16 for the city’s 19th annual Turkey Trot event.
The Turkey Trot was started nearly two decades ago as a fun way to support the local food pantry while getting some pre-emptive exercise before the inevitable overindulgence of Thanksgiving and the holidays.
As in past years, the finish line and center of the action will be at the Tremonton Food Pantry on the corner of 200 West and Tremont Street. Day-of registration starts at 9:15 a.m., with the first 150 participants receiving a free T-shirt. A one-mile Tot Trot for participants 10 and younger starts at 10 a.m. followed by the Turkey Trot 5K about 15 minutes later.
While there is no official fee to participate, most will bring donations of non-perishable food items to help keep the food pantry stocked. Cash donations to the pantry are also welcomed.
The race is split into gender and age divisions with awards going to the top three finishers in each division. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony starting around 11 a.m. Dress up like a turkey, or in your favorite holiday costume, to really get in the spirit.