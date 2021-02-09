A local woman was jailed last week after leading police on a high-speed car chase through Tremonton following what authorities are describing as a road-rage incident in which the woman allegedly brandished a gun toward another motorist.
Sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Utah Highway Patrol received a report of a woman who had pointed a gun at another vehicle while traveling northbound on I-15. When troopers responded, the woman got off the freeway at the Elwood exit and continued heading north into Tremonton, turning left and heading west along Rocket Road before turning north again at Tremont Street.
After a short chase at high speed northbound on Tremont Street, the UHP troopers, assisted by Tremonton-Garland police, were able to apprehend 34-year-old Bobbi Hutton of Tremonton. Hutton was arrested for driving under the influence, evading officers and reckless driving.
Tremonton-Garland Police Chief Kurt Fertig said the initial report was that Hutton “had brandished a firearm in a road-rage situation on the freeway,” but when police searched her vehicle, no gun was found.
UHP and Tremonton-Garland police spent much of the afternoon last Wednesday searching the Malad River in the vicinity of the bridge near the Tremonton City Public Works complex, thinking Hutton may have tossed a gun into the river, but could not find one.
There were no reports that Hutton had fired a gun, and there was no one else in the vehicle with her at the time of the incident.
After being captured, Hutton was booked into the Box Elder County Jail, where she was still being held as of Monday.