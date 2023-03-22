The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes has announced 16 individuals who will serve as the organization’s sport ambassadors for 2023, including a woman from Tremonton.
Now in its second year, the USABA Sport Ambassador Program utilizes key stakeholders within the blind and visually impaired community from across the country. The program’s goal is to spread awareness and visibility of sports for the blind and visually impaired community, assist in organization representation via outreach and partnership opportunities, and support fundraising efforts to continue and expand programming.
The 16 sport ambassadors were selected following an application and review process and the group consists of athletes in the sports of goalball, blind soccer, track & field, swimming and triathlon, along with sighted guides and a blind sport administrator.
Among the ambassadors are seven Paralympians, including goalball athletes Zach Buhler (Huntington, Ind.), John Kusku (Commerce Township, Mich.), Eliana Mason (Beaverton, Ore.), Tyler Merren (Greenville, Mich.) and Calahan Young (Pittsburgh, Pa.), track and field athlete David Brown (Chula Vista, Calif.) and swimmer McClain Hermes (Dacula, Ga.).
They will be joined on the ambassador team by blind soccer athletes Ricardo Castaneda (Fort Worth, Texas), Antoine Craig (Richmond, Va.) and Bailey Martin (Hubbard, Iowa), paratriathlete Ashley Eisenmenger (Chicago, Ill.), blind sports administrator Sheena Hager (Chicago, Ill.), sighted guides Je’Von Hutchison (Boynton Beach, Fla.) and Cheyenne Meyer (McKinney, Texas), goalball athlete Megan Jenson (Tremonton, Utah) and endurance running athlete Jasmine Murrell (Plainfield, N.J.).
Jenson grew up in Tremonton and recently graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology. She has been playing goalball since the age of 11 and has been involved with USABA since she was 15.
Megan began training with the USA Women’s Goalball National Team last September.
“Blind sports have made an incredible impact in my life,” Jenson said. “They have taught me teamwork, self-reliance, discipline, and confidence. As a sport ambassador I hope to help other people see these qualities within themselves and find a love for blind sports like I have.”
“Our USABA sport ambassadors are a great resource in partnering with local community-based organizations serving the blind and visually impaired to share their real-life stories, lessons and challenges surrounding perseverance, goal setting, leadership and more,” said USABA CEO Molly Quinn. “Through motivational speaking, sport demonstrations and one-on-one interactions, the sport ambassadors serve as powerful role models for young athletes and our community-based partners as they encourage our youth to believe they can achieve.”
