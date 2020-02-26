By a narrow margin, members of the Tremonton Women’s Civic League, formerly known as Women’s Civic League, GFWC, voted to withdraw club membership in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
According to club president LaRita Udy, this move has been in the works for a while.
Udy commented, “Our club has sent nearly $1,000 per year to GFWC for dues, and club members can see many places where that money could be used to benefit local projects.”
Our goal for the future is the same as it was when our club was organized 80 years ago – to promote the growth and development of our community, our homes, and ourselves through service.
Even though the name of the club is Tremonton Women’s Civic League, all women living in the Bear River Valley are invited to join. The name Tremonton recognizes that Tremonton is the hub of the Bear River Valley, and it also identifies our club from other Women’s Civic Leagues.
The Tremonton Women’s Civic League is celebrating 80 years of service with a birthday celebration on Thursday, March 5 at the Tremonton Senior Center at 4 p.m. Past presidents, former club members, and prospective members are invited to join the celebration. Please attend and find out if Tremonton Women’s Civic League is something you might be interested in joining. We look forward to seeing you.