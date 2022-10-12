With plenty of roads in need of repairs or expansion but limited funds to work with, Tremonton officials are working to determine which projects should happen first as they try to balance planning for growth while keeping roads safe for residents.
City Manager Shawn Warnke said the city currently has about $1.8 million set aside for road projects. With expected revenue from the most recent fiscal year, he that figure is probably closer to $2.5 million.
However, with recent inflation factored in, the total cost for several road projects needed around the city is estimated at around $11 million. That means the city will have to take a targeted approach, allocating the money to where it is most needed in the short term.
The issue took up the lion’s share of last week’s Tremonton City Council meeting, with many members of the public in attendance to share their thoughts on the matter.
Several residents expressed concerns about 1000 North, where growth in the Radio Hill area in the northwest part of town has contributed to a sharp increase in traffic. The road is also frequently used by commercial trucks, and locals say it has created dangerous conditions for years now as pedestrian traffic has also risen in the area.
“You can’t go up that hill if somebody is biking or walking and a big truck is coming,” said Diana Doutre, a former city council member and resident of the neighborhood. “It’s taking your life into your hands.”
The city has been working for years toward a major overhaul on the western part of 1000 North, from 2300 West to I-84, with plans to resurface, put in a center lane and install curb, gutter and sidewalk, but it’s a complicated endeavor due mainly to residential properties located close to the road.
The city is working with landowners in attempt to purchase easements to make the expansion possible, but it’s a lengthy process with a lot of moving parts, Public Works Director Paul Fulgham said.
“All along (that road) there are slope issues,” Fulgham said. “We’ve identified the easements we need, and now it’s acquiring those from people.”
Acquiring those easements is necessary for adjusting the grade of the road for proper drainage while making it compatible with existing private driveways, he said. The city revised its rules a few years ago to require new homes to be set back farther from the road, but that doesn’t solve the issues that arise from properties that were already in place before the expansion was needed, Warnke said.
In the meantime, many residents of the Radio Hill area said they would prefer to see some work done on the section spanning 2300 West to 2660 West, the main entrance into the large subdivision, where they say close calls are common with all the traffic and it’s just a matter of time before a fatal accident occurs.
“It’s gonna happen,” resident Russell Scott told the council. “We need to stop it before it does.”
With recent inflation, the total cost for the project along 1000 West, also known as BR Mountain Road, is currently estimated at more than $7 million. Fulgham said completing the three-and-a-half block section that many residents are concerned about could currently be done for about $800,000, but the most cost-effective solution would be to do the entire road at once, even though that would take longer because of all the logistics and property acquisitions that still need to be worked out.
“The goal is to do something that we don’t have to go back and undo and double spend,” he said.
Meanwhile, there are several other pressing road needs in the city including the expansion of Rocket Road at the south end of town, a collector road at 1650 west near the intersection of I-15 and I-84, pavement replacement along a portion of Iowa String Road, and either a roundabout or traffic light at the intersection of SR 13 and SR 102, also known as the Crossroads intersection.
Warnke said all of those projects bring their own set of challenges and need further evaluation to determine the best order in which to complete them. Inflation has only complicated the matter, as the city now needs to go back and update the price tags for the various projects.
The city hasn’t budgeted any money for road projects in the current fiscal year that ends on June 30, 2023, as it is still busy installing secondary water infrastructure, which requires the cutting of roads. The city is also looking at a major chip-seal resurfacing project to fix the disruption to roads caused by the secondary water project. Once that is complete, officials can turn more of their attention to road projects that only become more urgent as the city’s population continues to grow, Warnke said.
“We try to do our best to put the money in play where it needs to be,” he said.
