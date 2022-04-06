Recently, I was driving my minivan home on a Tuesday afternoon. I had my three daughters in tow and we were coming home from my daughter’s dance class to get dinner made.
The outside of my van was dirty and two of my daughters had written the letters “G” and “T” on the side of the van with their fingers. I looked down and noticed that my van was trashed. I’m talking, trashed. It was full of stuffed animals, shoes, coats, blankets, toys, cups, water bottles, wrappers — you name it, I had it.
Suddenly, I had a memory pop into my tired brain. I recalled my 22-year-old self talking to my husband (boyfriend at the time) that “I will never have a dirty car when I become a mom” and then I just started laughing. We never really know what we’re getting into with kids, do we?
My days are filled to the brim with the most mom things you’d ever imagine. I am making bagel bites and scheduling play dates. I’m dressing up stuffed animals and blowing noses. I’m behind on kindergarten homework and have been late to preschool pickup. Sometimes it feels like there isn’t much reward that comes with it, and the days can feel a bit like the movie “Groundhog Day,” but honestly, I think we can ALL benefit from young children.
Kids remind us not to take life so seriously! My kids love to lay in the grass and stare at the clouds, they love to compliment the employees at Twisted Sugar on how much they LOVE their sugar cookies, and they remind their grandparents often how much they miss them. When my kids see other kids their age, they exclaim, “we get to make more friends!” They speak their minds when they don’t like something, they ask for help when they need it, and they love unconditionally. Now doesn’t that sound like something we could all benefit from?
I do realize that there are plenty of people in the world that don’t enjoy the presence of small children, and don’t worry, this isn’t a “you should have kids” article, but it kind of breaks my heart when my kids try to say “hi” to people in public and they get ignored. In the words of Dave Chappelle, “no matter how old you are, if a little kid hands you a toy phone ... you answer it.”
My kids have reminded me that having a pristine van 24/7 isn’t what parenting is all about. I really believe that I can learn just as much from my kids as they can learn from me, and I’m grateful that I get to be reminded to stop and look at the clouds every now and then.