With nearly all ballots counted, winners in last week’s municipal elections held in cities and towns across Box Elder County have largely been determined, although the week ended with a race between write-in candidates for a city council seat in Tremonton still to be decided.
Turnout among the approximately 23,000 registered municipal voters across the county varied widely. Some communities where races attracted multiple candidates saw up to 70% of registered voters cast their ballots, while those with less competition saw more tepid turnout.
A dozen municipalities held elections this year. Following is an overview of the results from each (see accompanying article for results from Garland). The results won’t become official until a handful of remaining absentee ballots are counted and canvasses are held later this month.
TREMONTON
Tremonton City saw the lowest turnout in the group, with just over 22% of registered voters turning in a ballot. The low participation rate is attributed mainly to the fact that mayoral candidate Lyle Holmgren ran uncontested, as did incumbent city councilmember Bret Rohde.
Holmgren had received 889 votes as of last Friday and will take over the mayor’s seat early next January, replacing Roger Fridal, who decided not to seek a fourth term. Rohde had garnered 749 votes at the most recent count and will begin his third term next year.
The only competition in Tremonton was between write-in candidates seeking the city council spot that Holmgren has occupied since 2005. Jeff Hoedt, Wesley Estep and Justin Scoffield officially threw their hats into the ring as write-ins after no one had filed by the early June deadline.
Tremonton City Recorder Linsey Nessen said the results of that race won’t be determined until the county clerk’s office has had time to adjudicate each ballot that included a write-in vote, which was expected to be done this week.
BEAR RIVER CITY
Megan Armstrong won the mayor’s seat running unopposed, receiving 213 out of a possible 232 votes. Nearly 43% of eligible voters cast ballots.
A three-way race for two city council seats saw Joshua Dallin and Riggin Holmgren emerge victorious as they both received more votes than Clinton Armstrong.
CORINNE
Shane Baton easily won the mayoral race, receiving 151 votes to challenger Patty Tillman’s 36. Four candidates vied for two city council seats, with Ann Whitaker and Curtis Hansen coming out on top over Wade Layton and Danna Hutchison.
Slightly fewer than half (47.5%) of registered Corinne voters cast ballots.
DEWEYVILLE
Lesley Kendrick won another term as mayor running unopposed. Voters gave seats on the town council to Nathan Spackman and Leslie Wheatley in a four-person field that also included Bunny Jo Barnett and Kaysie Wilcox. Turnout in Deweyville reached 44.6%
HONEYVILLE
Honeyville was another of several cities where a mayoral candidate ran unopposed. Voters decided on two city council seats, with Bruce Nelson winning by a comfortable margin and David Hougaard narrowly edging Kory Wilde.
Honeyville had one of the lower turnout rates in the county at 34.3%.
MANTUA
This small but rapidly growing mountain community located at the eastern edge of the county featured a crowded field, and voters made a strong statement as more than 70% submitted their ballots.
Terry Nelson defeated Joseph Bach to become the town’s next mayor. Karen Nelson and Jared Jeppsen won full terms on the town council over Eric Ellis and Blake Marsh, while Justin Brown narrowly defeated Pam Eaves for a two-year council term.
PERRY
Kevin Jeppsen won the mayor’s seat in an uncontested effort. Dave Walker and Ashley Young won seats on the city council over Esther Montgomery.
Voter turnout in Perry reached 38%, lower than many other communities but still a fairly common number for a municipal election.
PLYMOUTH
Wendi Barker won the mayoral race in a landslide over Thomas Provins. Burke Udy and Jess Marshall easily won seats on the town council over Charles Wilson.
Plymouth was one of the few communities where more than half (53.4%) of registered voters turned out.
PORTAGE
Along with Mantua, voters in Portage proved themselves to be the most engaged in the county, with more than 70% turning in ballots.
In the race for mayor, Max Huggins easily overcame Grant Smith. Tyson Nelson and Lesley Smith earned seats on the town council in an uncontested race.
WILLARD
Travis Mote won the mayor’s seat over Kenneth Braegger, while Rodney Mund and Michael Braegger emerged victorious over Jordan Hulsey in a three-man race for two city council seats.