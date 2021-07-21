The 2021 Utah Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum Hall of Fame banquet was held at Union Station in Ogden on July 10. The Hall of Fame was established to honor the cowboy, along with those men and women whose lives exemplify the independence, resilience and creativeness of the people who settled Utah and continue to champion the Western way of life.
Among this year’s six inductees were two from Box Elder County: Keith Coombs and Tim Oyler. Others honored this year include Desiree Cooper-Larsen, Beverly Cross, Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Hurst and Chenae Shiner Vest.
KEITH HALES COOMBS
Keith was a devout horseman and rancher who also competed in the rodeo arena where he won numerous awards in calf roping, bareback bronc riding, roping and a hazer in steer wrestling.
He was instrumental in getting the first Utah High School Rodeo approved and continued as an adult officer. He was a founding member of the Box Elder Sheriff”s Posse, serving in many positions including Posse Chief. Keith served on the Fielding City Town Council, continuing his life of service.
Keith passed away in 2013, but his legacy continues on in the lives of those he influenced.
TIM OYLER
Tim began his career as a rodeo clown at a young age, working at the Miniature Rodeo Company established by his dad, Vern Oyler. In addition to his clowning and bull fighting he won the Bulldogging Championship in 1967. Even while in the military he was able to spend his weekend leave time working the Louisiana Rodeo Association Shows.
After returning from the military, with the help of pro rodeo clown Chuck Henson and rodeo producer Swanny Kerby, Tim earned his RCA Professional Rodeo Card. Thereafter, clowning and “cowboy lifesaving” bullfighting led Tim to an incredible career for 34 years. In 1977 he was chosen as the NHSRA Bullfighter of the Decade, which he considered his greatest personal achievement.
During his college days he competed on the Idaho University rodeo team. He graduated in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a minor in speech and drama. In 1975 he received a master’s degree in education administration. He taught speech and drama at the Jerome School District from 1973 to 1980.