A Garland man was flown to an Ogden hospital with serious injuries after an accident last weekend that left him pinned underneath a truck.
Drowsy driving is the apparent cause of the single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, two men were returning from duck hunting near Little Mountain at about 2 p.m. when the truck they were in left the roadway near 7100 W. 6800 North. The vehicle entered a drainage ditch and ran into a cement drainpipe, which vaulted the vehicle end over end and ejected the passenger.
Sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene found the 19-year-old passenger pinned underneath the vehicle. Emergency medical responders were able to free and rush him to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, where he was stabilized and flown to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for surgery. The 18-year-old driver remained in the vehicle during the accident and was able to get out under his own power, and was also treated for multiple injuries at Bear River Valley Hospital.
The sheriff’s office said the accident happened after the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel. The passenger who was ejected was out of surgery, sedated and in stable condition as of Saturday night, at which time the driver’s condition was not available.
Authorities had not released the victims’ names as of late Sunday, saying only that both were from Garland. They did not have any more details to share at the time, and said an investigation was ongoing.