The Utah Department of Transportation has been talking with public officials in Cache Valley and other Utah communities about rural transportation needs. Now it’s the public’s turn to offer input and ideas.
In a press release sent out this week, UDOT invited residents to go online and add their voices to a long-range rural transportation plan being developed by the state. A presentation on the plan with suggestion options is available at publicinput.com/udotplanning.
The planning process is focused on rural roads and transportation needs, not urban roadways, and is still only in the preliminary stages.
On the wish list for Cache Valley are some big projects such as the widening of U.S. Highway 89/91 through Sardine Canyon and the paving of the the Avon-to-Eden road connecting Cache Valley to the Ogden Canyon area. But UDOT Communications Director Mitch Shaw stressed that approval for any project would come only after a strict review process and that none of the projects proposed so far have received funding.
“We had quite a turnout from Cache County, but it’s kind of hard to boil down all the issues discussed,” Shaw said. “Essentially, we met with mayors and other city leaders from the rural parts of Cache County, sat down one-on-one and talked about what they view as needs. They told us what things would they like to see, what concerns that they have, what developments are coming up that would impact transportation and that kind of thing.”
A major project about to get under way in rural Cache Valley is the widening of State Road 30, also known as the Valley View Highway, between 1000 West and 6400 West, and Shaw said leaders in neighboring Box Elder County would also like to see that road widened from Collinston to Interstate-15.
The rural transportation plan goes beyond just state road improvements. The UDOT press release described the initiative this way:
“This planning process is an opportunity to shape decisions regarding Utah’s rural transportation system needs for the next 25 to 30 years. … Throughout the development of this plan, a variety of rural state roads in need of transportation improvements have been identified, and the department is asking the public to share their ideas on how to help improve Utah’s roadway network. Some ideas may include adding travel or passing lanes, improving intersections, adding bike lanes or sidewalks, providing transit service, increasing signage, extending paved trails and more.”
The deadline for public input is Aug. 5.