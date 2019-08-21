Boyd Udy says congratulations to Fred and Cheryl Davis of Tremonton on their 40th wedding anniversary.
On July 27, Kris and Boyd went to Anderson Livestock Auction in Willard to help handle cattle provided by Bart Sorensen for a feature film “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner. Bart supplied 100 black cattle and three white animals for the film. The three white cattle were cut out and not used in the production. Boyd and Kris are in the background of the film. The feature will air the first of the year. It is the third segment in the series. The head wrangler (cow handler) is a friend of Boyd’s from Spanish Fork by the name of Jake Ream.
The Utah state Bookmobile came to the Wheatley’s yard last week. The Bookmobile system has began an incentive program for its young readers. If a child reads so much they can receive prizes. Last time Everly and Georgia read enough to win a pass to Crystal Hot Springs and the Tremonton Bowling Alley.
Saturday was the Golden Spike National Historic Parks Railroads Festival. The Zane Wheatley family, Laura’s sister Stacey and her children, Laura’s sister and brother-in-law and their children all met at the Golden Spike parking lot. The Festival operators provided rides on a motorized railroad cart for the people attending. They also had an original hand-pumped cart for those who wanted to try that one. The carts operated on part of the train tracks on the park’s property. The Golden Spike personnel also provided pioneer-time games for the children. There was a telegraph demonstration after which people were invited to try it for themselves. The whole Wheatley contingent came back to Promontory for dinner. All the families provided food for the meal.
Orson and Jeanette Poulsen arrived home from their wonderful West Yellowstone Rendezvous on Sunday. Jeanette sold much of her inventory of hand-crafted jewelry, and Orson sold many of his lovely leather products. It rained every night they were there, but that just made the days cooler. The high temperature only reached into the 80s.
While there, Orson saw some red foxes and one coyote right in the downtown area. One lady told him there are 100 red foxes in West Yellowstone.
The young man who took care of Orson’s garden and the little elm trees Winnie Richman gave him did a good job. Orson came home to find everything thriving. He has planted zucchinni, banana squash and hubbard squash, all of which are yielding very well. He planted watermelon seeds, but they didn’t even come up.
Jim and Starr Mitchell gave Winnie Richman several big, red, ripe, juicy, sweet tomatoes and some cherry tomatoes of two different types, both delicious.
Madalynn Mitchell received a toy telephone for her birthday. Her birthday party was themed in the Sesame Street manner. There was a punch bowl with little rubber duckies floating in it. She also received a red Elmo chair which seems to be her favorite gift. “It was a very nice party,” Starr says. “And the sandwiches were cute, too.”
There is a man nearby with horses. He said he would hitch up his buggy to them and give them a ride. He also let the girls pet the horses.
Starr and Jim have done a lot of canning while the weather has been cooler. They have also butchered some more turkeys to make into turkey burger for winter use. The Mitchells’ Promontory garden is struggling but still producing some corn and pears. Hey are very grateful to the Lutheran Church for their community garden.
Monday, for Winnie Richman’s birthday, Jim and Starr Mitchell drove her to the Red
Lobster restaurant in Layton for lunch. It was wonderful. When Winnie’s daughter, Heather Lott was told before they went, she strongly recommended the lobster bisque. Since none of the three had ever tried it, they all did. It was wonderful! Winnie had a taster’s plate selection that included lobster tail, several kinds of shrimp and Alaskan crab legs. Jim showed Winnie how to use the special pliers provided to get into the crab legs. “It will take some practice to get comfortable using them,” Winnie says.
That evening, son Aaron and April and great grandson Jayden came out with a potted perennial flower and hugs and kisses for Winnie’s birthday evening. Son Lyle and daughter Heather had come Sunday evening with floral bouquets for Winnie. “I have had a wonderful birthday,” Winnie said. She forgot to get her mail Monday as she drove up to her mailbox on the road Tuesday. “It was icing on the cake,” Winnie says. “When I gto the mail, it contained many birthday cards to me.”
Tuesday morning, Winnie met sister and brother-in-law Pam and Jack Apodaca at Denny’s for a delicious birthday breakfast and a couple of hours of chatting and swapping memories. Winnie says thank you to all who made her birthday memorable.
Wednesday was Winnie’s art day. Once again she had to start over. She painted over several areas of her canvas and studied pictures of other artists’ works. When she finally found one picture nearly matching what she had in mind, she put the magazine it was in in her cubby-hole and took a nap. Friend Carolyn Carter was just starting a picture of two of her grandchildren when they were very young. She made great progress on it. It will be beautiful.
Thursday, Winnie had an appointment with her knee surgeon Dr. Ferrey. It was for a yearly check-up. Winnie left very early and went to see about a water problem at the Utah State Department of Water Rights. That was straightened out. So Winnie, with time on her hands, decided to try to find her doctor’s office for a September appointment. She finally found it just in time to hurry out to the T.O.S.H. doctor’s appointment. That went well. Then she headed home to do chores, water her flowers, and get relaxed in-front of the TV. When her head hit the pillow, she fell asleep immediately.
Friday, Winnie off-loaded two semis of hay for her cows this winter. She is expecting four more loads. She will not have to unload this since the driver is bringing a three-wheeled vehicle with a capacity to unload three bales at a time. She will just have to stay out of the way!
Saturday, Winnie received the news that due to unforeseen circumstances she is getting only two more loads of hay and will have to wait until two more loads are found. However, she began taking bales out of the field and putting what she had into her winter stack. She was tired by the time she decided to quit. Besides, it was getting dark.
Sunday, after an 8 a.m. choir practice and singing in Sacrament meeting, Winnie was in the Sunday School part of block. She hurried home, took a long nap, did chores early and spent the evening reading.