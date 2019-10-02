A Utah Highway Patrol sergeant escaped with only minor injuries after his patrol car was hit with him inside while responding to a crash in rainy weather in Box Elder County last Saturday.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, Sgt. Brian Nelson was making his third vehicle accident response of the day on the freeway near Portage, about three miles south of the Utah-Idaho border on I-15.
According to a report from UHP Lt. Lee Perry, Nelson arrived at the crash scene and advised the driver to remain in his vehicle in case anyone else lost control in the wet conditions. A truck from the Plymouth volunteer fire department was set up behind him with flashing lights to provide an early warning until a second trooper could arrive.
Sixteen minutes after Nelson arrived, a white 2017 Dodge pickup truck lost control as it passed the fire truck in the northbound lanes, sliding into Nelson’s patrol car and sideswiping it while Nelson was inside. The Dodge truck continued to spin and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle Nelson had been called to assist, finally coming to a stop about 50 yards away.
Nelson was reporting serious neck pain after the incident and a medical helicopter was initially requested, but due to heavy rain he was taken by ambulance to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton.
At the hospital it was determined he had no broken bones or other serious injuries, and Nelson was treated and released.
With the winter driving season around the corner, UHP used the incident as a reminder for motorists to slow down during inclement weather, especially when approaching the scene of an accident. Col. Michael Rapich posted a picture of Nelson’s damaged vehicle on Twitter, writing “Please, when you see emergency lights, Slow Down, Move Over, and remember there is someone out there trying to keep you safe.”