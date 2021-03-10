Ready or not, spring high school sports in the Beehive State are starting this week.
With that in mind, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has released its “general guidelines and recommendations” for spring sports. Each spring sport has some specific guidelines, although most of them apply to each sport.
Many of the protocols are the same ones that have been implemented throughout the 2020-21 academic year. For starters, since the start of the academic year, the UHSAA has stipulated masks must be worn by everybody at a venue that “are not currently engaged in strenuous physical exertion (sports) or not actively performing (activities).” Additionally, “all individuals shall wear a mask properly,” which means it must cover one’s nose and mouth.
Here are some other general guidelines set forth by the UHSAA:
• Symptom checking is required for all “participants before games, practices, activities and travel,” plus schools are responsible to properly document potential symptoms for contact tracing purposes.
• Host schools are responsible for setting up venues “to maximize physical distancing, including spacing non-active participants.”
• School districts and schools are responsible for providing “ongoing training for all coaches, advisors and game personnel on COVID-19 risk mitigation strategies and protocols, including a reminder of protocols before competitions.”
• The number of spectators allowed at outdoor venues “are determined by individual districts/schools in conjunction with local health departments, according to venue size.”
In its release, the UHSAA warned “games may be delayed, suspended, or canceled for non-compliance,” regarding these aforementioned protocols.
There were also some specific guidelines under the performing arts umbrella of the UHSAA, which is music, debate and theatre during the spring. Among those are participants must wear masks “except when actively performing in a speaking/singing role.”
Parents of students in performing arts and athletics are encouraged to monitor their childrens’ health prior to practices, games and competitions, with the recommendation “if there is doubt, stay home.” Parents are also encouraged to clearly label their child’s personal items/gear and disinfect them “after each game or practice.”
There are standard procedures for specific sports, but every athlete is responsible for bringing their own water bottle and every venue is required to provide hand sanitizer. Handshakes are also not permissible, just like during the fall and winter seasons. Here are some other guidelines:
• Baseball/softball: Sunflower seeds and gum are not permitted. Athletes are required to wear masks when they are in the dugout.
• Golf: Only essential personnel are permitted on the course, e.g. players, coaches, athletic trainers and officials. Players must use their own equipment and balls.
• Lacrosse: There is a limit of 30 players on each sideline. The team boxes will be extended by 10 yards.
• Soccer: There is a limit of 25 players on each sideline. Like lacrosse, players are supposed to use sanitizer before entering the game.
• Tennis: Teams “are discouraged from bringing players who are not likely to compete,” and this also applies to track & field. A new cannister of balls must be used in each match. Spectators don’t have to wear masks if they can socially distance.
• Track & field: Gloves are permitted in relays, unlike past years. Field athletes are allowed to use their own implements so long as they pass inspection, and they are allowed to “retrieve their own implements after all throws.” Batons for relays should be disinfected after each race.
For more information, go to uhsaa.org and click on the UHSAA News link.