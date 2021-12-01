Unemployment in Box Elder County dipped below 2% percent in October — the first time it has done so since the State of Utah started tracking such numbers at the county level.
The latest figures from the Utah Department of Workforce Services pegged the unemployment rate in Box Elder at 1.9% last month, down from 2% in September and 3.6% a year earlier.
Utah’s statewide unemployment rate also hit a record low, falling to 2.2% in October. An estimated 37,400 eligible Utahns were unemployed during the month.
“The labor market in Utah continues to get tighter and tighter,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “As people continue to fill jobs, the pool of idle, available labor keeps shrinking.”
While areas including Box Elder are seeing record-low jobless rates, the numbers indicate an even tighter labor market in neighboring Cache County, which along with Juab and Morgan counties had the lowest unemployment rate in Utah last month at 1.4%.
Other Utah counties in which unemployment has fallen below 2% include the rural counties of Beaver, Millard and Rich, as well as the urban centers of Davis, Salt Lake, Utah and Weber.
Knold said there are a couple of major factors at play in explaining the current state of the job market: a rebound in economic growth following widespread job losses early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and a reluctance among some to return to the labor force following such a major disruption.
“It is the outcome of an economy largely moving along at the forceful pace it did before the pandemic with a labor force that does not desire to be engaged at the same levels as it did before the pandemic,” he said. “This makes for fewer available workers.”
The statewide unemployment rate for October was down from 2.4% in September. The numbers indicate that Utah’s economy continues to outpace that of the United States as a whole, which recorded an October unemployment rate of 4.6%, down from 4.8% in September.
Utah has seen robust job growth of 3.7% over the past two years, with the state adding 58,500 new jobs since October 2019. Excluding government employment, the rate was even higher in the private sector, where employment has recorded a two-year expansion of 4.9%.
The state has been measuring this year’s economic data against 2019 because of the volatile nature of the data in 2020 due to the pandemic. Over that 24-month span, Box Elder County has added an estimated 1,100 jobs, bringing total employment in the county to 22,911 for a growth rate of 5%.
In Utah, the private-sector industries showing the biggest employment gains in October — trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services, construction; and manufacturing —are also among Box Elder County’s largest employment sectors.
Eight of Utah’s 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net two-year job gains in October, led by trade, transportation and utilities (20,900 jobs); professional and business services (15,500 jobs); construction (10,800 jobs); and manufacturing (7,900 jobs). The two industry groups with less employment than two years ago are leisure and hospitality services (-1,200 jobs) and natural resources and mining (-1,200 jobs).