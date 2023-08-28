Unemployment in Box Elder County ticked upward in July, according to the latest economic data from the State of Utah, but remained well below the national average as employers are still struggling to fill job openings.
The countywide jobless rate last month came in at 2.4%, up slightly from 2.3% in June and 2.2% in the previous two months, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services. Meanwhile, job growth across the county was 1.5%, with about 350 jobs added since July of last year.
Statewide, Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for July 2023 increased an estimated 3.0% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 49,300 jobs since July 2022. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,720,300.
July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.4%. Approximately 43,800 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s June unemployment rate is unrevised at 2.4%. The July national unemployment rate moved down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.5%.
“The post-COVID economic resilience remains the dominant picture of the Utah economy,” said Department of Workforce Services’ Chief Economist Mark Knold. “The job market is still robust as job postings remain plentiful. The large excess of job postings above the long-term norm that we have been speaking about for the past two years has now subsided, but even returning to a “normal" level of job postings is a healthy picture for the Utah job market. People still have a positive outlook toward the Utah labor market. The percentage of the state’s working age population that are active in the labor market is at its highest level in 14 years.”
