Unemployment in Box Elder County ticked upward in July, according to the latest economic data from the State of Utah, but remained well below the national average as employers are still struggling to fill job openings.

The countywide jobless rate last month came in at 2.4%, up slightly from 2.3% in June and 2.2% in the previous two months, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services. Meanwhile, job growth across the county was 1.5%, with about 350 jobs added since July of last year.


