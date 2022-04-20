After hitting and remaining at a historic low over the past several months, the unemployment rate in Box Elder County may have finally bottomed out — not for a lack of job openings, but simply because there aren’t enough available workers to fill them.
Preliminary figures released Friday by the Utah Department of Workforce Services pegged the county’s jobless rate for March at 1.9%. The figure dipped below 2% for the first time on record last October, and has remained at or near that level since.
The Box Elder number is in line with Utah as a whole, which recorded a 2% unemployment rate last month.
Job growth in Utah has continued at a torrid pace, measuring 4% over the past year, with a cumulative 62,900 jobs added statewide since March 2021. Excluding government jobs, private-sector employment has expanded even more at 4.4%.
Mark Knold, chief economist for DWS, said all industry sectors have added jobs over the past year except for the professional and business services sector, which includes telemarketing, collection agencies, temporary employment agencies and others that provide third-party services to a variety of industries.
With such a low unemployment rate, “excess labor is virtually non-existent, so this industry’s inability to supply the market with idled workers or to attract labor for its own needs is not a surprise,” Knold said.
Nine of Utah’s 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains, led by Trade, Transportation, Utilities (16,100 jobs); Leisure & Hospitality (13,600 jobs); Construction (7,100 jobs); and Education and Health Services (6,800 jobs).
The March national unemployment rate continued to move downward, lowering to 3.6%.